Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 21, 2020

Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person responsible for the graffiti and mischief to property used by a local church group.

On October 15, 2020, police attended the property, located on Rutledge Road in Sydenham, Ontario, when the owner reported red spray paint on a building, water fountain, and trees.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.