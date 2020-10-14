Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 14, 2020
Officers with the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for breaking into the Trinity United and Free Methodist Churches in Verona, Ontario.
The buildings were entered over the weekend of the 3rd of October, 2020, and an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the Trinity United Church, and food was stolen from the Free Methodist church.
(HARROWSMITH, ON) Frontenac OPP is requesting assistance from the public to identify the person responsible for the theft of an enclosed snowmobile trailer and two snowmobiles from an address in Harrowsmith, Ontario, between Saturday the 3rd and Monday the 5th of October, 2020.
The stolen trailer is a 1972 black standard platform trailer with Arctic Cat written on both sides.
The snowmobiles are a 2003 black Polaris SO3 and a 1993 blue Polaris XLT.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
