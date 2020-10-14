Oct 14, 2020

Residents of the Township of South Frontenac are encouraged to decorate their yards and houses for Halloween and enter the Spooky South Frontenac house decorating contest. Entries well be evaluated by a panel of judges on three categories; scariest, most creative, and best overall theme. The highest ranking house in each category will win a $75 gift certificate to a local business of their choosing.

“This is a fun option for families to enjoy the spirit of Halloween, in a safe and socially distanced way”, says Tim Laprade, Recreation & Arena Supervisor. “Families that may not go door-to-door this year due to COVID-19 can create a display in their yard, and then go driveway-to-driveway instead and check out the creativity of their neighbours.”

To be considered, residents must submit the entry and consent form found on the Township website and agree to have their display promoted by the Township, including photos of their display and address. The panel of judges, the ‘Creepy Crew’, consists of members of South Frontenac Council, members of the Program & Events Recreation Committee, and Township staff.

“South Frontenac is a community full of spirit”, says Mayor Ron Vandewal. “This contest is another great opportunity to support our hard-hit local businesses, and to stay connected and engaged while we continue to live through this pandemic”.

During the evenings of October 27th, 28th and 29th, the Creepy Crew will tour around the Township and evaluate the entries. The winners will be announced October 30th, and South Frontenac families will be encouraged to visit the participating houses that evening and on Halloween eve.

Entry to the contest closes October 25th, and participants must have their display operational every evening from October 27th – 31st .

For more contest details and to enter, visit https://www.southfrontenac.net/en/things-to-do/sports-and-activities. For more information please contact: Tim Laprade Arena & Recreation Supervisor 613-376-3027 ext. 2231 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.