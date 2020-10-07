Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 07, 2020

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized over 600 cannabis plants in South Frontenac Township.

CSCU members, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a warrant on September 29, 2020 at a location on Battersea Road, northeast of Battersea.

In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized over 90-kilograms of processed cannabis, approximately $500 in cash, as well as growing and processing equipment.

The following individuals were arrested at the location and have been charged with Cultivate propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants under section 12(4)(b) of the Cannabis Act (CA):

Bi Long CHEN, age 36 of Aurora

Ming CHEN, age 42 of Unionville

Jian Feng LIN, age 33 of Scarborough

Xing LIN age 37 of Markham

Qiang WANG, age 42 of Markham

Zong Hang ZOU, age 30 of Whitechurch-Stoufville

All accused persons were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on November 25, 2020.