Melissa Elliott has taken on the position of Volunteer Coordinator. She will recruit, train and support SFCSC volunteers, working to match their skills and interests with various roles across SFCSC programs.

A graduate of Trent University in the Social Sciences, Melissa continued her education receiving an apprenticeship designation as a Child Development Practitioner and is currently enrolled with The College of ECE’s. For the last several years she worked for Ontario Early Years and Ontario EarlyON Services, serving families and children throughout the County of Frontenac.

“I’m very excited to join SFCSC,” Melissa says. “Volunteers are so important to us, and we are thankful for their skills and the time they put forth to help us deliver essential community services. I am here to help make their volunteer experience a meaningful and rewarding one.”

Melissa lives, works and plays in South Frontenac and looks forward to getting to know current and future volunteers. She can be reached at 613-376-6477 ext. xxx or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Janice Morrow joins SFCSC as the Hospice Palliative Care Coordinator providing support services within the communities of Addington Highlands, North and Central Frontenac Townships.

A Registered Nurse for 36 years, Janice was born and raised in the area and currently lives in Sharbot Lake.

“I want people to know that I am here to help and that anyone can refer to our palliative care support program, it does not have to come from a medical practitioner,” Janice says. “My goal is to provide effective and compassionate care that allows people to stay in their home for as long as they want to and to help decrease trips to emergency departments.”

Janice is based in Sharbot Lake and can be reached at 613-541-0549 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ellen Mortfield has taken on the role of Family Services Coordinator and is available to area residents who may need help in the form of groceries from the Food Bank, assistance with rent or hydro arrears, or connections to other financial assistance programs

“I am really excited about getting to know more people in the community,” says Ellen, “and finding new ways to collaborate with others who are helping those in need. We are so lucky to live in such a generous and charitable region.”

Ellen grew up in Elginburg and went to high school in Sydenham (Ellen Brooks back then), and studied public relations and advertising at St. Lawrence College. Diverse work experiences as a radio copywriter, ad agency associate, and magazine copy editor eventually led her to running a not-for-profit environmental organization in Thunder Bay for the past 25 years.

She has moved back home to Sydenham and is enjoying renovating an old house in the village.

She can be reached at 613-376-6477 ext. 203 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Maurie-Lyne Troyer has worked with SFCSC for many years as an in-home service provider and has now transitioned to the role of Transportation Coordinator. She will manage rides for seniors and adults with physical disabilities to and from medical appointments and for essential errands like banking and grocery shopping. Maurie-Lyne will also oversee the new Telephone Reassurance program that provides wellness check calls to clients and seniors.

“I’ve been a part of the SFCSC family for over 10-years as a Home Helper, a job that I loved for all the wonderful clients I’ve met through the years,” says Maurie-Lyne. “I am excited about my new role with SFCSC and I look forward to continuing to help and taking care of our wonderful volunteer drivers who are essential to our ability to deliver this service.”

Maurie-Lyne is a Georgian College grad from a three-year Tourism Management program. She moved to Desert Lake over 21-years ago and has never left because she loves the area so much.

Contact Maurie-Lyne at 613-376-6477 ext. 307 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.