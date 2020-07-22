Jeff Green | Jul 22, 2020

Last week, Stage 3 reopening was announced on Monday, and as reported in the Frontenac News, a number of businesses who were suddenly able to reopen, had not yet announced their plans. A week later, those plans are now clear and in place, in many cases.

Here is a rundown.

In Battersea, the Holiday Country Manor is open for dining in and takeout from Thursday until Sunday. Dine in service is on the patio and on the covered porch. Starting Saturday, brunch will be served from 10am-2pm on weekends. Limited seating is available. Jeff and Cor, owners of the Country Manor, are not offering overnight accommodations at the present time, choosing to wait to see how Stage 3 plays out.

The Creekside Bar and Grill is not ready to open for indoor dining. The patio remains open, as it has been since mid-June.

In Inverary, the Cookery and Paradiso Pizza are both take-out oriented businesses There is some seating out in front of The Cookery, which has been popular this summer.

In Sydenham, the Sydenham Country Café offers counter service and seating both outdoors and in the restaurant. The Point Restaurant has decided to stay the course, offering take-out service with an available patio between Thursdays and Sundays, from 4:30pm – 7:30pm. They have nightly specials, and will not be opening their dining room in the near future.

In Harrowsmith, Gino’s Pizza and the Pizza Place are staying the course as well, offering take-out and delivery service only.

Muddy Waters in Verona has opened their dining room, with limited seating, and will be open for take-out, with patio seating as well, from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

MOM restaurant is offering dine in and take-out service from 9am to 8pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

As reported last week, the Maples Restaurant, Sharbot Lake Country Inn, and Cardinal Café are all offering take-out and patio service, but are not opening their indoor dining rooms at this time. The Subway restaurant is offering take-out and limited indoor seating as well.

In Kaladar, Joje’s Café and Market has been open for take-out, with Friday night specials. We were unable to contact them to see if the cafe is opening for dining.

Addison’s Restaurant on highway 41 near Northbrook will be maintaining service on its outdoor patio between Thursday and Sunday but is not open for dining in the restaurant or on the covered patio at this time.

Spill the Beanz Café is open for dining in, having started that service on July 17th, as soon as it was legal to do so.

We were unable to contact North of 7 Codfather early this week, to see if dining room service will be added to the popular take-out service.

Mazinaw Lakeside Resort, north of Cloyne, is now offering dine-in service from Thursday to Sunday, 8am until 12noon, in addition to take-out and bakery orders.

Rosie’s Café in Denbigh, does not offer dining room service at any time, but they have take-out service and outdoor tables are available as well.

Finally, North of 7 in Plevna is staying the course with take-out service only from 11am-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.