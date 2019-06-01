Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 24, 2019

On July 16, 2019 at approximately 10:50 p.m. Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle fire that was parked in a driveway at a residence on Verona Sand Road in the Village of Verona, South Frontenac Township.

Upon police arrival, the South Frontenac Fire Department had extinguished a fully engulfed red pick-up truck parked in a driveway of a residence. No persons were inside the vehicle at the time of the fire and there was minor damage to the residence .

The OPP are continuing with this investigation and are seeking the assistance of the public. Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

