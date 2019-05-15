Catherine Reynolds | May 15, 2019

A special event designed for young children was a big hit in Sunbury on May 8.

Held at Ormsbee’s Mercantile, children were invited to play with rabbits, plant a seed and sample maple syrup.

“This is our sixth year doing the event,” says Jenn Ormsbee, 39. “The whole idea is to bring our community together. It’s nice to see the kids having a great time.”

Looking around the parking lot where children of all ages looked busy and happy, Ormsbee admits she is pleased with the event that is part of the United Way of KFL&A Success by Six campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the Frontenac 4-H, which represented local, future farmers, volunteer leader Amey Brooks notes, “This is really for the kids. It’s all about community.”

According to Brooks, 4-H members attended from the rabbit & cavy club (guinea pigs) and clover buds to promote community involvement and the benefits of becoming a 4-H member.

“One of the big things in 4-H is community,” says Brooks, who has a 13-year-old daughter in the 15-member rabbit club. “This type of event will also help our members with their public speaking skills and give them an opportunity to proudly show-off their rabbits. This type of event helps more kids get involved.”

After this event, the rabbit club will be showing/jumping its rabbits at the Odessa Fair in July and the Kingston Fall Fair in September.

“Who knew I would be driving around with rabbit jumps in my van all summer,” says Brooks with a smile.

To learn more about 4H, please go to https://www.4-hontario.ca/4h-in-my-area/frontenac.aspx

To learn more about Success by Six, go to www.unitedwaykfla.ca/programs/success-by-6/