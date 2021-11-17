Nov 17, 2021

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

It Is my pleasure to introduce you to Jackie and Steve Di Francesco who are professional woodturners, residing in Arden. They produce a variety of products such as charcuterie boards, wooden bowls, writing pens and bottle openers, to name just a few. You can view their products at loonstruckcreations.etsy.com. They will be vendors at the Lions Club, in Northbrook November 20 at the Christmas Market Extravaganza displaying their creations. This is an excellent chance to start your Christmas shopping and also support local. Delivery and discounts are available, so check them out!

Judith Versavel and Aileen Merriam, two other Arden artisans, supported an auction for the restoration of St. Carthage Cathedral in Lismore, Ireland, by submitting postcard size images. At 50 Euros apiece, the girls certainly aided the fundraising project and helped made it quite successful. Great work!!

Your Holiday Basket Raffle is still ongoing and tickets may be purchased at the Child Care Centre of at the RFCS office. The tickets are $5, and the basket is worth approximately $100. Call 613-279-315 x 305 to arrange an e-transfer.

Parents, have you encouraged your kids to write that letter to Santa? You can still drop them off at Circle Square Ranch when you attend the Vendor Sale, Saturday November 20.

Speaking of Santa, there will be a Meet and Greet Santa and Mrs. Claus December 4, 1pm to 3pm on the railbed opposite the Township Office. Each child will get a treat and hot chocolate. Food Bank donations are appreciated.

Happy Birthday wishes are extended to Westley Hartwick of Parham. Wes will be 30 on November 18.

And get ready for the Arden tree lighting on November 27, across from the Mill Pond at 7pm.

When some things go wrong take a moment to be thankful for the many things that are going right.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

Join the Creekside Bar & Grill on Sunday, December 5th at 12 noon for the 2nd annual Battersea Santa Parade! The parade starts and ends at the Battersea Ball Field and winds its way through the village. There will be a food drive in support of the Battersea United Church food bank at the parade, so be sure to bring some canned goods or cash. Call Kyle to enter a float – 613-353-1102.

The Storrington Lions Club is hosting a food bank drive in support of the Battersea United Church food bank on December 10th. Drop off is from 1:00pm – 5:00pm at the Lions Club hall. The drive will go towards supporting the Church’s Christmas Basket Program. See the Facebook event for information about the items most needed (Facebook account not required to view).

What’s the opposite of November? Yesvember.

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes is gearing up for this year’s Santa Claus Parade on December 11, 2021. Businesses, services, families, individuals, EVERYONE is invited to participate with a float, with festive costumes, with music! Please contact Lion Nawar at 778-384-3381 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to let her know of your participation.

Euchre is back at the Lions Community Hall every Tuesday! Doors open at 6:30pm with the game beginning at 7:00pm. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch.

Hurrah, the Lions Club of Land O’Lakes Christmas Market Extravaganza is back on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Check their FB page to see a complete list of vendors. All Covid protocols will be followed. Proof of vaccination and identification is required.

Land O’Lakes Emmanuel Church @ 108 Addington Road 2, will be holding a bake sale and selling various Christmas items on Saturday, November 20, from 10-2pm. Covid rules will apply.

Land O’Lakes Community Services is excited to let you know the Northbrook Diners Club is back at the Northbrook Lions Hall! Come out November 30, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and socialize with family, friends, and community members. The cost is $10.00 per person. Please bring your own plate and cutlery. Spaces are limited. Please RSVP the newest member of the LOLCS team, Shelby Summers at 613-336-8934 ext. 229. COVID rules will apply.

The Red Barn Zone is inviting all to join them as they start the Christmas season with a tree-lighting on the 4th of Dec at 4:30pm. Hot chocolate for all, and giveaways for the children.

NAEC’s 5th annual Festival of Trees will be held Dec 6-10! This year’s event will be held online and a catalogue will be made for tree viewing. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the students by providing school initiatives and an enhanced learning environment. Stay plugged in to NAEC’s Parent Council Facebook page by subscribing to notifications so you don’t miss the video raffle!

There is commercial retail space for rent in what Finnegan’s General Store is considering ABOVE the store for the right tenant in a beautiful unused space. Perhaps that tenant is you!

Denbigh

Angela Bright

The next Denbigh Diners Club will be held on November 29th, 10am to 2pm, serving up a hot meal, coffee and tea. Cost is $10 per person. Please bring your own plate and cutlery. RSVP to Shelby Summers at 613 336 8934 ext.229, as spaces are limited. COVID protocols in place.

The Denbigh Griffith Lions Club is hosting the outdoor Christmas Market on Saturday, December 4th from 11am until 2pm at the Lions Hall in Griffith. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at noon and they will be busy visiting and handing out loot bags. We are looking for vendors and would love to have you join in the Christmas fun. Please call 613 333 1984 or 613 333 1094 for information. At this market, the Lions Club will also be celebrating the season by selling homemade tourtieres for $15 each. If possible, pre order them by calling 613 333 1984 or 613 333 1409.

The Denbigh Griffith Lions Club is having its annual Christmas Hamper program to serve individuals and families in the Denbigh, Griffith, Matawatchan and Vennachar area. If you feel you need a Christmas Hamper or know of someone or a family in need, please call Lion Gail at 613 333 2224. The deadline to apply is December 10, 2021. If you would like to make a donation to this program, please call Lion Jan at 613 333 1748, or Lion Gail at 613 333 2224. You can also make a donation via e-transfer This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Your contributions will help make Christmas this year a joy for someone or family in need.

The Denbigh Recreation Committee is hosting a Christmas Lights Contest for Addington Highlands Ward 1. Get into the Christmas spirit by decorating your home and you could win 1st-$100, 2nd-$50, 3rd-$25. Please have your Christmas lights on on the evenings of December 19 until 22 as that is when Santa’s helpers will be driving around checking out all the wonderful decorations. Winners will be notified before Christmas. Good Luck!

The Denbigh Recreation Committee is also hosting a stationary Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 11th from 6-7:30pm at Heritage Park in Denbigh. The intent is to keep all the activity outdoors, space the stationary floats out around the park, spread the volume of people out over a longer period of time, ensure the event is accessible to everyone, respect the health and safety of all, and to meet all the Covid rules in place at the time. Santa will be there visiting and giving out loot bags. There will also be free treats for everyone. Help us celebrate the Christmas season by entering a float or joining in the fun. If you wish to enter a float, please call 613 333 2224. We hope to hear from you!

Harlowe

Marie White

I had no news last week to go into the Frontenac News. Somehow some idiot wrote under my name a smart remark in the column. I sure was not impressed and hope readers understand that when someone passes on, my sympathies are genuine and sincere.

(Editors note – In last week’s paper, the first word from each paragraph from the previous week’s Harlowe column was included. It was a formatting error on our end. Our apologies to Marie and her loyal readers)

Lee-Anne White moved to St. Mary’s on the Lake on Thursday. Her son, Dan, was in to see her and said she really likes it. Staff has her up and walking a bit, getting her therapy. She is not so grumpy.

Ken Black has been having trouble with his legs for quite some time, and finding it hard to walk. I guess he needs a good old square dance to limber them up. Hope they start to improve quickly. It doesn’t look like any music for quite some time. The COVID still has its way of spreading.

Get well wishes are still travelling to Napanee hospital to Tom Neal, who is still ill.

Get well wishes are reaching out the miles to Jim Dix, who has been under the weather for a while.

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

Nov 21, TAKE OUT Turkey Dinner, Golden Links Hall, Harrowsmith. PICK UP between 4:30pm & 6:00pm. Advance tickets only with a cut off date of Nov 17. Cost is $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith Gas Station. Hartington Gas Station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info call 613-372-2410.

The Rebekahs are baking again. 2 dozen Christmas sweets gift boxed for $12.00 or Christmas cake for $10.00. Cut off date to order is November 26. Pickup Golden Links Hall on December 4 between 12:00 and 2:00pm. To order and for info, call 613-876-1330.

Henderson

Jean Brown

Nov. 15, 2021 - Our Land O’Lakes Lions are offering a home-based vendor’s special extravaganza this Sat, Nov. 20 from 10:00- 2:00 at the Lions Hall in Northbrook and it looks fantastic. One of our own local home grown vendors, Holly Andrea Bone Collins, of our village, will be there with her Henderson made items “Bones Bulky Wooden Bowls and Home Decor”. The Lions also offer a canteen, raffle tickets for Christmas bags, and many, many fantastic vendors with great Christmas shopping possibilities. Proof of vaccination is required and all Covid protocols are happily in place.

Remembrance Day celebrations were offered with thanks to all who attended and paid their respects.

Folks are taking advantage of the warm weather to do some early Christmas decorating, and our village is looking festively super duper. Thanks everyone.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Thank you! to the Township road crew for your quick response. The large pot holes in front of the library boxes located at the gates to Ken Garrett Park have been filled in. Now much easier for readers to borrow and me to replenish.

Christmas Craft Show being held in Inverary Church Hall on Saturday, November 20th 10 – 2. All attendees must be masked, show proof of double vaccination and follow Covid protocol.

Flu shots! Inverary Pharmasave is welcoming walk-ins for their flu shot. You can also register on-line now for your Covid booster 3rd shot at https://inverarypharmasave.medmeapp.ca/schedule You qualify if you were born in 1951 or earlier and it must be 6 months since your 2nd vaccine. Google Covid -19 booster shot for more details.

Yoga and pilates classes at Inverary United Church. Pilates on Mondays at 6:15pm and yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. View a full schedule and/or register at www.nomadyogini.ca or call 613-453-4195.

Eye glasses! Hearing aids! Donate anytime by giving them to a member of the Lion’s Club. Help the Lion’s Club to help others in need.

Martial Arts classes at Inverary United Church hall on Thursday evenings. Kids karate classes from 6:30 to 7:30 and the adult classes from 7:30 to 8:45pm. For more info, call or text Hamid Nam at 613-328-6742 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Soulful Singing from 7:00pm – 8:30pm on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Singing capabilities are not evaluated. Next session on November 23rd . For more info: 613.353.2889 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Althorpe 96 Years Ago – A very successful meeting of the Ladies’ Aid was held at the home of Mrs. Harold Norris on Saturday afternoon. After the business part of the meeting was over, the following address was read and presentations made to Miss Blanch Norris on the occasion of her approaching marriage: Dear Blanch, We the members of the Ladies Aid feel that we cannot let this event pass without showing our love and friendship in some way. As you have always been a faithful member and worker, we ask you to accept this silver biscuit jar as a token of remembrance. Although you are moving from our midst, we trust you will still remain a member of the Aid. We all join in wishing you happiness and prosperity in your future home. Signed on behalf of the Ladies’ Aid, Mrs. Watson, Maggie Norris. [Perth Courier, November 1925]

Bolingbroke in 1905 – Teacher Wanted – A qualified teacher for School Section No. 2 South Sherbrooke. Duties to commence January 1, 1906. Apply, stating salary to Thos. R. Norris, Secretary, Bolingbroke Post Office. [Perth Courier October 27, 1905).

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

Ten of us from this area attended the Remembrance Day service at the Lion’s Hall in Northbrook on November 11th. Retired Major Jean Jacques Emond (better known as Red) led the service. He gave a brief history on the Korean War which is also known as the forgotten war and paid a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to my husband, Kent Killingbeck, who was wounded in action on May 5th, 1953. There was a table set up to display Kent’s photos and medals along with some of his letters home and other memorabilia. On behalf of myself and my family, I want to thank Red for the fantastic job. It was a very moving tribute which brought great memories of sadness and laughter.

If everything goes their way, there will be a craft sale at the Snow Road Snowmobile Club on December 11th from 10 until 2. Keep your fingers crossed. Anyone interested should call Ruth Wark at 613-278-4077or Alice Gilchrist at 613-278-1020. All Covid protocols will be followed. Even better news, if all goes well and there are sufficient volunteers, the Snowmobile Club will open up for their breakfasts in January 2022. I will keep you posted about this. Sadly, the club has lost some volunteers during the pandemic and unfortunately the volunteers are all a little older. Plus, additional helpers will be needed to comply with Covid regulations. If you would like to volunteer, contact Ruth or Alice at the above numbers.

It was wonderful to hear Esther Tuckwell’s voice last week when she called. We miss you – it was lovely to hear from you and will you send me your phone number so I can call you sometime.

Congratulations to my neighbour, Marc, on his successful completion of the Firefighter Recruitment Training.

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

I’m sure everyone has noticed the almost biblical amount of rain lately. With the unseasonably warm and wet November, it sure has added some unforeseen stress to wade through. That being said, the warmth has given us all a bit more time to prep for the inevitable freeze. Be it mentally, or otherwise.

Don’t forget about the December 4th Christmas Vendor Show at the OSO Hall in Sharbot Lake from 10-2.

Happy birthday to one of my best buddies in the world, Kalin Lawless! Have a great week, y’all

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Perth Road United Church welcomes you back to in-person services. While in Stage 3, in-person services are limited to 25 people in the church. All COVID restrictions/protocols will be in place.

The Perth Road Village Crafters: Looking to get involved? You don't have to be crafty to join us. New members are always welcome. We meet at the Harris Park Clubhouse oat 5612 Perth Road Crescent, Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please feel free to drop in during the meeting times, or call Peggy at 613-353-2635.

Bake Sale

Leland Helping Hand is holding a Community Fundraiser Bake Sale at Harris Park Hall, 5612 Perth Road Crescent, Saturday, December 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., or until sold out. Get your Christmas goodies early - there will be pies, breads, Christmas cookies and squares and many assorted baked goods. Come early, don't miss out. Leland Helping Hand provides funds for local charities and people in need.

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

North of 7 Market and Restaurant have some exciting new menu item changes and they began their winter hours November 1st. The Grocery Store and Gas are open Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm. The Bottle Return and Propane Refill are open Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm and the restaurant is now open Friday 11am to7pm, Saturday 9am to7pm and Sunday 9am to 3pm.

Did you know you can read digital editions of popular magazines with your Kingston Frontenac Public Library Card on Flipster on the kfpl.ca website? You can enjoy all magazines from fitness and health to recipes and home decor to news and politics. There is something for everybody! All you need is a library card!! You can visit your local library branch or go online to register.kfpl.ca

Congratulations to Geoff Culp, Marc Guilbault and Don Morton for their successful completion of FireFighter Recruitment Training! Great job, guys!!

Rural Frontenac Community Services are currently selling tickets for a Festive Holiday Raffle Basket valued at $100 to raise money for KFLA United Way. You can call 613 279-3151 ext 305 for more info or to purchase your $5 ticket or visit one of their locations at 1004 Art Duffy Road or 1020 Elizabeth St. There are only 100 tickets available, so don’t wait or it may be too late! The winner will be drawn December 3rd! Good luck!!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

The village is about to come alive with the spirit of Christmas. The elves are in full force. Santa Claus is coming to town on the 27th, the parade leaves the fire hall at 11am sharp. Let’s do this, break records. Make it the parade of all parades, put in a float, dress up, join in, be at the fire hall for 10am, no pre registration required. And for those who don’t participate in the parade, your part is just as important. Line the streets with smiles and laughter and embrace the Christmas spirit.

Our elves have been working! With KFLA approval, we have been given the ok to do the Annual Tree Lighting event... Please join us Friday, Nov 26th, 2021 for the Annual Community Tree Lighting Event. 6:00pm -7pm at the Twsp parking lot in Sydenham Village 4432 George St. (outdoor event, so dress warm)

Follow KFLA guidelines if unable to keep the social distance of 2 meters *6 feet*. We need to wear masks. Enjoy the festive tree all lit up, while enjoying Christmas music and, of course, delicious hot cocoa provided by Sydenham & District Lions Club. This is a 'FREE' event Sponsored by the Sydenham & District Lions Club & Sydenham in collaboration with South Frontenac TWSP .

Verona

Debbie Lingen

The Remembrance Day Service in Verona was well attended. The VCA president, Linda Bates, would like to thank the sponsor, Revell Ford Lincoln. They also would like to thank the following for their continued support: Sharbot Lake Legion Branch #425, Verona Free Methodist Church, Trinity United Church and Piper Rev, Ian Mackay.

The 5th Annual Christmas Gift and Craft Sale is on Thursday and Friday, November 18 and 19 from 10am to 6pm and Saturday, November 20 from 10am to 2pm. Location is at 6522 Road 38, Verona. 8 different vendors. Many unique items. All Covid restrictions in place.

Loughboro Christmas and Emergency relief fund is helping a number of families in Verona. Due to COVID, they have taken on a number of new clients this year. Every extra dollar helps to support those in our community who need a hand up. If you wish to donate, please visit their web page https://lcerc.ca Or call 613-929-8139

The Sydenham Women's Institute is holding their Christmas Craft and Bake Sale on Saturday, November 20 at the Verona Lions Hall from 9am to 2pm. They are showcasing a variety of local vendors, from home-made artisan crafts to delicious home baking. Home-made soup and bun for $5. Free admission and free parking. Social distancing, masks and proof of double vaccine will be required.

The Rebekahs are baking again. 2 dozen Christmas sweets gift boxed for $12.00. Christmas cake $10.00. Cut off date to order is November 26. Pickup at Golden Links Hall on December 4 between 9am and 11am, To order and for info, call 613-876.1330.

Frontenac County will be making renovations on the Verona trailhead sometime after November 15. The trailhead will be closed during this work until early December.

