Sep 08, 2021

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Condolences are sent to the family and friends of Malcolm Sampson, who passed away last week. Remembered for his many fundraising endeavours for the Arden Legion, he will be missed.

Coffee and conversation, 10:00am at the Arden Church continues. Bring your own lawn chair and mug and join in. Please don’t forget to bid farewell and good luck to Rev. Cheryl McMurray Sunday September 12, in the afternoon, at the Church.

We all thoroughly enjoy our homegrown produce because it tastes so much better when you go out and pick it yourself, but, if you do not have your own garden, get in touch with the Learning Curve’s Isaac Hale. Isaac and Sue still have lots of produce for your liking, which you can pre-order or drop in, by chance. Onions, fresh garlic, leeks and beets are just of few of the veggies to choose from.

Rural Frontenac Community Services now have their September programs scheduled. Arden’s outdoor location is the Kennebec Recreation Park and programs will be held on Mondays 9:30am to 11:30am. To register or for more information please call 613-279-3151 x 5 or visit www.keyon.ca.

These days, I get most of my exercise from shaking my head in disbelief.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes sends out a huge Lions roar thank you to the community and vendors who made their first annual Lions Farmer’s Market a total success! September 4, 2021 was the last day for the market this season. See everyone next spring!

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes is having a free BBQ of hamburgers and hot dogs for all first responders from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021. All others attending are invited to make a free will donation. Come on out and thank our first responders!

News from Finnegan’s General Store: “Aspen & Quinn continue to step up their game. They now have their kindling bagged and labelled by reinvesting some of their profits back into their business. They are the example of what you can do when you put your mind to it #klondikekindling. Proud to be a part of their team. This is what supporting local looks like. Thank you to everyone who continues to patronize our store and our extended family.” You can find these two young entrepreneurs at Milligan’s Meats, selling their Complete Fire In A Box; everything you need to start your camp fire!

Mark your calendars for September 25 & 26 for the North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour!

The AGM for Land O'Lakes Community Services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Hunters Creek Golf & Country Club in Cloyne from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Pizza will be supplied. Come, stay, and play! If you do plan on attending, please call to confirm at 613-336-8934 by September 20, 2021.

The Land O’Lakes Community Services INC. is looking for board members. No experience is necessary. They are looking for people with diverse skills and backgrounds including critical thinking, problem solving, organization, vision, graphic design, grant writing, fundraising, outreach, accounting, legal, medical, and construction. If you are interested in joining this organization, which serves individuals and families by offering supportive community services and operating the 64-bed Pine Meadow Nursing Home, please call 613-336-8934.

Hunter’s Creek Golf Course is holding their Hunter’s Creek Fall Fling on Saturday, October 16, 2021. This is a disc golf singles tournament. Please register on-line hunterscreekgolf.com.

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Have you seen the tasty Meals on Wheels menu? Soup and a roll, Salisbury Steak with fried onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, Italian mixed veggies with peach pie for dessert is the meal for Thursday, September 16th. BBQ pork chop, oven browned potatoes, Sunrise veggies and bread pudding for dessert is the menu for Thursday, September 23rd. If you or someone you know could benefit from this program, call Land O Lakes Community Services at 613-336-8934 for more details.

Vennachar Free Methodist Church invites you to a BBQ and afternoon of music on Sunday, September 26th. The regular service begins at 10:30am, with Marie Joynt as guest speaker, and Marie, along with Coleman Boomhour, will minister in music. A BBQ lunch will follow outdoors, with the music beginning at 1pm. Please note this event is dependent on good weather. Please bring your lawn chairs. For information call the church at 613 333 2318.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank is open will be Tuesday, September 14th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules are in place. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Harlowe

Marie White

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

The Golden Links Hall Board would like to announce that there will be no Turkey Dinner in September.

OCTOBER PIE SALE – Harrowsmith Rebekahs are once again selling home made frozen 9” pies at $12.00 each. These pies must be ordered by October 1st, and they can be picked up at Golden Links Hall in Harrowsmith on October 8th between 9:00am and 12. To order your pies, call Wilma at 613-876-1330.

EarlyON is a free program for children from birth to 6 years old in your community. Opportunities for sensory play, creative art, music and movement, language and literacy, cognitive and problem solving, science and nature, dramatic and active play. Programs have moved to a pre-registered format where all participants are required to sign up in advance.

Check out the website www.keyon.ca.

Henderson

Jean Brown

Henderson United and the community really rocked at the yard sale in aid of the church. Thanks, folks, for your fantastic donations and purchasing and all the socially distanced visits - truly made for a fun time. The organizers, whom we thank, advise that there will be “second run at the sale” this Sat. Sept. 11 from 8:00am at the Henderson Hall until noon- so come and get some more bargains and we’ll have some more fun times. We received so many fantastic donated items that we needed a second Saturday to feature them all. So we will have more “donated items” this coming Saturday. It will be a hoot and a holler!

Great to visit with the brother and sister duo of Peter and Sue Roos, whose parents we knew well when they lived in our area.

Special welcome to our newest folks to our area- Mike and Jill Shannon, who have moved to our area and whom we met at the church yard sale. They are really enjoying life on the lake with the loons, scenery, and the local people- including all the ones they read about in our news column. We got all their news at the church sale in downtown Henderson.

Special happy birthday to Pat Reid of “the lake” , who celebrated his 68th birthday with an evening in Kingston followed by more fun times at Kash-cottage.

Deepest sympathy to the family of the late Beulah May Keller Scott (nee Hughes), spouse of Jim Keller and the late Art Scott- pre-deceased. Beulah will be remembered for her strong faith, love of God and family, and for being such a good neighbour to us all here in Henderson and Bordenwood.

Get your camouflage gear ready for Friday, Sept. 17, which is national camouflage day – a day to prepare for National Hunting, Trapping, Fishing Heritage day happening on Sat. Sept. 18. This is an official day set in law to respect and recognize hunting, trapping, fishing as part of Canada’s national heritage. Folks are asked to ponder joining a group that works to conserve fish and wildlife, and protect these heritage activities. I have some pink camouflage to wear that day.

Thanks for inviting me into your homes and cottages folks- and for sharing your news and ideas. Toodle loo!

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Thank you, from the Storrington Lions Club to a very generous community, for the great support for the September Food Drive. It was a huge success.

Open Farms is set to take place in-person throughout Frontenac County and Kingston region September 11th and 12th and virtually the week after. New this year will be the Community Hub at Centennial Park in Harrowsmith. Visitors will be welcomed to the park both days of the event from 10:00am – 4:00pm. They will be encouraged to make community connections and learn about local food topics and issues with the centrepiece of the Community Hub – The Frontenac Farmers Market. Volunteers are needed to help make the event a success - Shifts are 4 hours and volunteers receive a t-shirt and meal voucher. Contact Amanda at 613-376-3027 ext. 4447 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Battersea and Inverary United Churches are having in-person services at regular times. For those not yet comfortable with attending in person, the service will be available for viewing on both Facebook and YouTube early next week. COVID safety protocols will be in effect. Masks will need to be worn and hand sanitizer will be available. Sanctuary capacity is limited to 30. If there is overflow in Inverary, the hall can be open and the tv monitor on.

Eye glasses! Hearing aids! If you have some spares, the Lion’s Club would be glad to have them. Donate anytime by giving them to a member of the Lion’s Club. Help the Lion’s Club to help others in need.

Free Seniors Fitness Classes Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 – 11:30 at the Storrington Centre. You can use poles or be seated, and now the hall is open for the washrooms and inclement weather. Dress comfortably, wear walking shoes and bring water. Let’s get fit!

Martial Arts classes at Inverary United Church hall Thursday evenings from 7 to 8 pm. For more info, call or text Hamid Nam at 613-328-6742.

Turkey Dinner with all the ”Fixins” Saturday October 9th prepared for you by the Storrington Lions Club! Complete dinner is yours for $20. Don’t miss out – call 353-2086 to order your meal(s). Pick-up times from 4 to 6pm.

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Line dancing is back at the ABC Hall on September 10 from 10 to 11am. All precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe. The smaller group of participants will be asked for proof of vaccination and will dance at least one meter from each other. The session will run for 8 weeks at a cost of $40, every Friday. If you would like to join, please contact Rhonda Aisbitt (613.885.8543) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Christie’s Lake – R. J. Drummond, of Perth, has bought Reuby Island, in Christie’s Lake, from R. W. Marks, and intends building a cottage this fall. --The Turners spent two weeks at the lake. Mr. Turner was the champion fisherman of the season; he caught from 20 to 60 fish each day – fine bass and pickerel. -- Maggie McNee, of Perth spent a few days at the lake last week. -- The wife, nurse, and family of the Hon. Judge Burbidge, of Ottawa, are spending a few weeks at the lake at present. [From the Sep 11 1891 Perth Courier]

Maberly News for September 1891 – The Methodist people here are preparing for a Harvest Dinner, to be given in Christopher Briggs’ grove, on September 9. Dinner is to be served at noon, and tea at 5 pm. Swings and other amusements for the young will be furnished, also vocal and instrumental music. Should the day be wet, it will be given on the following day, September 10th. UPDATE: The Methodist congregation of Maberly held their annual picnic Wednesday, and it proved a success. The proceeds are to be applied to the improvement of the grounds surrounding the fine church built some years ago and now out of debt. The speakers were Rev.’s J. Cornell, of Sharbot Lake, and Rev. W. G. Henderson of Perth. Mr. Henderson spoke for about three quarters of an hour. ~~ Richard Armstrong is moving from here to Wolfe Island. John Morrow and Henry Buker are to start September 1st for Manitoba. The departure of these brethren from here is much regretted, as they have been useful members of society and of the Methodist church. It is hoped in the case of the latter two that they leave only for a season. [From the Sep 11 1891 Perth Courier]

Wemyss – The death of our village blacksmith has cast a gloom over our neighbourhood. Poor Alex Cameron – a fine young man in the 24th year of his age; kind and obliging, we no more see his smiling face and genial manners.--A few more fine days like last Friday and Saturday, and the farmers will have their grain in good shape, and then the hum of the threshing machine will be heard in our midst. -- Ritchie Bros. are making quite a business in their fine store, and shipping lumber from their yard. If we had free trade now with our Yankee cousins, the Canadian farmer would get a lift out of poverty, which they need just now. -- John Hughes has started to pull his hops, and there is a grand crop. [From the Sep 11 1891 Perth Courier]

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

Because I haven’t been able to use my arm in such a long time, there has been no Mississippi news. But on Thursday, I got a cortisone shot and what a relief! I want to thank Elaine for her visit, for the muffins and cookies, cleaning my Dyson and just sitting around for some girl chat. Thank you, Alice, for buying and delivering my groceries and thank you for taking me to my 4 doctor appointments in Kingston and Perth. You are certainly getting your mileage in! Thanks to Valerie, my favourite niece, for the wonderful visit on Sunday and the beautiful fresh relish and green tomatoes that she brought me, which I loved. I have had two doctor visits over the phone and more to come.

Olive Allen and her family all got together at Kathy and Doug’s on Sunday for an end-of-season get together. I saw Bob DeLisle doing some volunteer work at Crawford’s Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon – painting the gates on a hot afternoon. I nominate Bob as volunteer of the week. Sympathy to Bob DeLisle and family on the death of Bob’s sister-in-law. Thank you, Bev Elliot, from myself and Olive Allen for the beautiful glads.

Another successful book signing for author Rick Revell, with some surprises for Rick. The writer’s group that he mentors surprised him by attending the book signing in Elphin, Ontario at the Elf Inn Express, all wearing t-shirts they created promoting Rick’s next book (The Elk Whistle Warrior). Rick’s publisher, Tina Crossfield of Crossfield Publishing, was also in attendance. So glad you are doing so well at all your book signings, Rick. Rick Revell has been a family friend for many, many years.

Donna Virgin gave me some news: On August 23rd Deb, Tausha and Donna flew to Edmonton, Alberta for a week of visiting family (nieces, nephews and brother-in-law). We stayed in Devon for three days with niece Rachel and her family. While in Devon, we toured the Northern Athabasca River and also did the bird watch tour. Lots of fun with the wee people (nieces and nephews). On the 3rd day, we went out to Duffield for a BBQ with brother-in-law, Pat. Day 4, we rented a car and went to Jasper for 2 nights and 3 days of touring and sightseeing. We stayed at the Chateau Jasper - hot tubbed, ate and drank and had lots of laughs. Deb was the best tour guide and so much fun. I always enjoy my trips with her. We also got some great pictures. We started our day early and walked the town of Jasper, picking out restaurants and grocery stores and then enroute to Pyramid Mountain and Pyramid Lake (beautiful). We toured Maligne Canyon (my favourite). God’s earth is so beautiful you cannot imagine it. Next day was touring Athabasca Falls (breathtaking). These falls are the fastest moving in the Rockies. Back to town where we met with the nieces (wee people) and over to Pyramid Mountain and Lake where the wee ones played on the beach. Then we headed back to Devon – tired but satisfied with our sightseeing and pictures. Sunday morning, we were off to church in Leduc and then back to Devon for a family BBQ. Twenty-two people outside of family and friends. Thanks, Rebecca and Sean, for hosting – so much fun. August 30th back home to Ontario.

Some birthdays – my granddaughter Brandy, my Elvis – Stephen Goodberry, Wayne and Mary Abrams, Barb and Dave, Brenda and Craig, Cheryl Allan and Trevor Morrow. Happy birthday or happy anniversary to anyone celebrating in September.

Thanks again to all my wonderful friends for all they do for me. I couldn’t get along without them. Believe you can do it and you are half-way there. My friends give me so much support and strength – you make my days bearable. Thanks for all the kindness and prayers. I love my friends because they know all about me and they love me anyway. Thank you, God, for the lovely rain today. We have waited a long time for it.

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

The free EarlyON program once again offers programs for parents and caregivers with children from birth to 6 years of age. It will take place at the Clar-Mill Park on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 12:30. EarlyON provides opportunities for sensory play, creative art, music and movement, language and literacy, cognitive and problem solving, science and nature, dramatic play and active play. Programs have moved to a pre-registered format where all participants are required to sign up in advance at https://www.keyon.ca/en/

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

The seasons changing in front of our eyes. Looking back on summer, we’ve been through a lot. Lockdowns, Gypsy Moths, and heat waves to name a few. It’s nice to reflect on what’s behind us and time to look forward to what’s to come. I imagine folks are getting ready to pack up their rods and reels in favour of their bows and rifles.

The kids are back to school. I’m sure that’ll be quite a shock considering how long they have been bumbling through an upside down educational experience. And quite a relief for parents eager to get back to their day to day.

Don’t sleep on what our local farmers have to offer during Frontenac’s Open Farms 2021 event. Check out the infrontenac.ca website on how you can participate! Feel free to peep the goods from some of those agronomists down at the Harrowsmith Farmers Markets this Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Farewell to friends and neighbours Jessalyn Morin, Pat St Martin and their beautiful black lab, Aero. Buck Bay Rd. Will miss you all! Best of luck on your future endeavours up Beechburg way!!!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Last Sunday, September 5th was Perth Road United’s final Sunday podcast. We are returning to in-person services on Sunday, September 12th, at 10:00am. At present, we are remaining in Stage 3. While in Stage 3, our in-person services will be limited to 25 people in the church. All COVID restrictions/protocols will be in place.

This will be the last weekly update/reminder but we will let you know if there are any changes.

Birthday wISHES to those who have birthdays this week.

Rural Frontenac Community Services is offering an EarlyON program for children and their families in your community. When you attend an EarlyON program, you can expect to find opportunities for sensory play, creative art, music and movement, language and literacy, cognitive and problem solving, science and nature, dramatic play and active play.

EarlyON programs use an emergent curriculum model. This means that EarlyON staff plan the learning experiences they offer based on the interests and developing skills of the children in attendance at the program.

EarlyON offers free programs for parents and caregivers with children from birth to 6 years of age. Programs have moved to a pre-registered format where all participants are required to sign up in advance at https://www.keyon.ca/en/

The schedule for September, and locations within your Community can be found at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information, please contact:

Marcie Webster, Native RECE, (Registered Early Childhood Educator)

Rural Frontenac Community Services, 1004 Art Duffy Rd. Sharbot Lake, ON. K0H 2P0

613.279.3151

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.rfcs.ca

The Perth Road Village Crafters have started to meet again in the Harris Park Clubhouse on Perth Road Crescent. Meetings are Wednesdays from 9:30am to 11:30am. Looking to get involved? You don't have to be crafty to join us. New members

are always welcome. Please feel free to drop in during the meeting times, or call Peggy at 613 353-2635.

You can vote in person now at your local Elections Canada office, up to Sept.14 before 6pm. Ours is in Harrowsmith at the Golden Links Hall, 4186 Colebrook Road. The main RO office is in Settlers Ridge Mall, 275 Brockville Rd. Smiths Falls - across from Boston Pizza - Unit 10. Both offices are open Mon-Fri. 9 am - 9 pm, Sat. 9 am - 6 pm and Sun. noon to 4 pm. You need to know the name of the person you are voting for, and to have 1 piece of photo ID, or 2 pieces of ID with your name and current address on it. You can also apply to be a paid pollworker for the Advance Polls Sept. 10,11,12,13 and/or Election Day - Sept. 20 - call 1 866 215-1289 (Harrowsmith) or 1 866 241-7891 (Smiths Falls).

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

The Rural Frontenac Community Services offers an EarlyON program in Plevna at the Clar-Mill Hall (6598 Buckshot Lake Road) on Tuesdays from 9:30-12:30. When you attend this program, you can expect to find opportunities for sensory play, creative art, music and movement, language and literacy, cognitive and problem solving, science and nature, dramatic play and active play.

These programs use an emergent curriculum model. This means that EarlyON staff plan the learning experiences they offer based on the interests and developing skills of the children in attendance at the program.

EarlyON offers free programs for parents and caregivers with children from birth to 6 years of age. Programs have moved to a pre-registered format where all participants are required to sign up in advance at www.keyon.ca/en/ or call (613) 279-3151.

Calling all youth! The Arden Pastoral Charge is offering a PA Day Camp on Friday October 1st! It is open to ages 5-12 and runs from 10-2. For more info you can call (613) 335-2474.

As the North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour draws closer, this week’s studio highlight is the Jenna Rose Textile Studio! It was founded by designer Jenna Fenwick in 2006. She creates her hand printed textiles using her surroundings and daily life as inspiration! She draws each illustration and pattern by hand and screen prints on natural materials including organic cotton and linen, which are then sewn into housewares and accessories! You can check out Jenna’s studio, as well as all of the other talented artists Sept 25 and 26th! For more info, you can visit North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour onFacebook or visit their website www.northfrontenacbackroadsstudiotour.com

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

Verona

Debbie Lingen

EarlyON offers free programming for children and their families in Verona. When you attend an EarlyON program, you can expect to find opportunities for sensory play, creative art, music and movement, language and literacy, cognitive and problem solving, science and nature, dramatic play and active play. EarlyON offers free programs for parents and caregivers with children from birth to 6 years of age. The program site is held at Trinity United Church. Programs have moved to a pre-registered format where all participants are required to sign up in advance at https://www.keyon.ca/en/

The Verona Vendor Village will be open this Saturday, September 11 at 4309 Maple Drive from 9am to 2pm. Families are enjoying picking their own vegetables from the raised beds. There are also 6 local gardeners, including B&B's Veggies, Alex's Apples, June's Garden and Silverbrook Corn. Produce this week is 2 kinds of peppers, 5 variety of tomatoes, fresh dug potatoes & turnips, cooking apples & crabapples, cucumbers, fresh herbs etc. Browse the 12 artisan crafters on site. Christmas gifts will be wrapped This is a rain or shine event, there is social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing. Here every Saturday until Thanksgiving weekend.

Elections Canada's recruitment officer, Linda Bates, is looking for workers for September 20 election day. You can call 613-390- 0937 for an interview. They have openings from North of the 401 and all of Frontenac County, Electoral District 35049. These are paid positions.

Verona Free Methodist Church is partnering with South Frontenac Township on the weekend of Open Farms, September 11 and 12. The movie "Babe" will be shown on their drive-in screen on Saturday September 11 at 8 pm. Canteen is open at 7pm.

South Frontenac Community Services will be at Open Farms on September 11 and 12. Stop by their booth and learn a bit more about their garden that helps to supply the Meals on Wheels and Food Bank with fresh produce. Plus, September is Hunger Action Month, so they are having a food drive and trying to load the trailer with food. Please bring some non-perishable food items to help.

The 25th Verona Car Show will be held on Sunday, September 19 from 8am to 3pm at the Verona Lions Center, 4504 Verona Sand Rd.

