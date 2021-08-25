Aug 25, 2021

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

News From the Arden Pastoral Charge. All are welcome for in-church worship every Sunday, but there are still online services for those who prefer not to go to the church. On Sunday, September 12, there will be a gathering in Arden to say goodbye to Rev. Cheryl McMurray. At 7:30 on September 17, there will be a movie night at the Arden Church for youth. All are welcome. Coffee hour will resume on Thursdays. You are invited to bring your mug and a lawn chair and join in to the conversation.

Judith Versaval’s Gallery on the Bay will close after September 7. Drop by, do some early Christmas shopping and say so long to Judy. Although she deserves to a well-earned retirement, the news is certainly sad.

St. Lawrence College, Sharbot Lake, is offering a FREE, ONLINE Food Service Worker course. For more information, please contact the college by phone at 613-545-3949 x 3 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Community Support Services is hosting a series of Health and Wellness Education sessions starting in September. The September 15 session features Megan Conboy discussing on help available and how to access that help. For information on all of the sessions, please contact Catherine Tysick at 613-279-3151.

Connections Adult Learning has added another free “Little Library”, this time in Northbrook. This library was installed at the front of the Lion’s Hall. Help yourself to a book or leave one for others. Happy reading!

People speak their minds because it hurts to bite your tongue.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the fire at the Sunbury Family Store that happened Friday night. Despite the fire, they are open and ready to serve our community. Please consider stopping by to support them after such a horrible event. There is also a GoFundMe set up; see their Facebook page @sunburygeneralstore for more info (you do not need Facebook to see the info).

I got this note from Marlene B regarding the fire: Marlene went this weekend to get their weed wacker fixed and met the new owners of the shop and the store. All involved are devastated, they were working hard to plan for the grand opening this weekend. They are offering $5,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for igniting the fire at Sunbury Family Store on Friday, August 20, 2021 between 11:15pm and 11:45pm. Please contact Tim Jackson South Frontenac OPP 613 372 1932.

Don’t forget about the food drive in support of the Battersea United Church’s food bank. Bring your items to the Storrington Lion’s Hall on August 27th from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. If you cannot make the food drive, you can also e-transfer the church at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Contact the church if you are in need of food at 613-353-6609.

The Battersea Pumpkin Festival planning committee is meeting on Wednesday, September 1st at 7:00pm at the Battersea United Church Hall. If you would like to join us, please RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We would love to have some new folks join the committee. We generally meet about three times a year and have various tasks that need doing leading up to the festival and, of course, on the big day. It is a great committee and a wonderful way to get involved and give back to our community.

Watersheds Canada is hosting a free webinar on how to naturalize your shoreline to better the health of our lakes. The webinar is on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:00pm. Register at www.watersheds.ca/webinar2

Starting in August, the South Frontenac Museum is excited to welcome visitors once again to the historical one-room schoolhouse at 5595 Road 38 in Hartington. Featuring exhibits of everything from farming tools to tea sets, the museum has something interesting for all. Visit www.southfrontenacmuseum.ca for updated operating hours and COVID-19 protocols.

Why do bananas use sunscreen? Because they peel.

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Little Free Library https://littlefreelibrary.org has been installed in Northbrook, in front of the Lion's Hall, with the help of Lions members. Thank you. The library belongs to everyone. If you would like something new to read, just help yourself to a book out of the library or leave a book for others to enjoy. Happy reading!

Myers Cave Resort has a food truck; The Red Barn Zone, and are offering a breakfast menu. Come by for fresh coffee, bagel, and more, anytime between 7:00am and 10:00am at 2471 Hwy 506. Too early for breakfast, come out to enjoy their dinner menu of pizza, taco salad, and more between 5:00pm and 8:00pm. You can call ahead and order at 613-336-9900.

There will be a Summer Market at Joje Café in Kaladar on Saturday, August 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00am until 4:00pm.

Come join the Land O’Lakes Community Services annual yard sale on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 9:00am to 3:00pm in front of their office at 12497 A Hwy 41, Northbrook. All proceeds from the sale go to their Christmas Hamper Program, helping families in our community. If you would like to donate items for the sale, that would be very much appreciated. Please, no large items or electronics at this time. Can’t wait to see you all there!

Mark your calendars for September 25 & 26 for the North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour!

The AGM for Land O'Lakes Community Services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Hunters Creek Golf & Country Club in Cloyne from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Pizza will be supplied; come stay and play!

The Land O’Lakes Community Services INC. is looking for board members. No experience is necessary. They are looking for people with diverse skills and backgrounds including critical thinking, problem solving, organization, vision, graphic design, grant writing, fundraising, outreach, accounting, legal, medical, and construction. If you are interested in joining this organization which serves individuals and families by offering supportive community services and operating the 64-bed Pine Meadow Nursing Home, please call 613-336-8934.

Hunter’s Creek Golf Course is holding their Hunter’s Creek Fall Fling on Saturday, October 16, 2021. This is a disc golf singles tournament. Please register on-line hunterscreekgolf.com.

Bingo is back in Northbrook! Starting August 26, 2021, the Lions Club of Land O’Lakes will once again host bingo in the Community Hall. The doors open at 6:00pm with games starting at 7:00pm. There is a maximum of 50 players. Masks must be worn when moving around and standard COVID protocols will be in place.

Denbigh

Angela Bright

For those of you who ordered fish & chips for the Denbigh Griffith Lions take out Fish Fry, tomorrow, Friday, August 27th, is your day! Pick up at 4:30pm. Enjoy!

The September Denbigh Food Bank dates are Tuesday the 14th and Tuesday the 28th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

As much as the heat has been, well, hot, the hues of the sunsets have been stunning.

Harlowe

Marie White

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

The Golden Links Hall Board would like to announce that there will be no Turkey Dinner in September.

OCTOBER PIE SALE – Harrowsmith Rebekahs are once again selling home made frozen 9” pies at $12.00 each. These pies must be ordered by October 1st and they can be picked up at Golden Links Hall in Harrowsmith on October 8th between 9:00am and 12. To order your pies, call Wilma at 613-876-1330.

Henderson

Jean Brown

Your old reporter is sending a big howdy from Manitoulin Island, where I’m visiting, and surviving the heat wave! Spouse “paid to stay home” and is keeping it all going fantastically. Swimming, visiting, social distancing, and even attending a reunion of my 100 year old school is happening. It’s truly a hoot and a holler, but I miss spouse, Allan! My school reunion is quite a marvel in that the building was scheduled for demolition, but a dedicated group and corporate sponsors “fought city hall” and it’s now going to become a cultural and heritage centre - Wow! Double wow! The whole experience doubly affirmed that I don’t want to get involved in municipal politics and spouse is in unanimous agreement. We surely appreciate our leaders and councillors - that’s for surely sure and then some!!

Next week - promising more news about you dear readers and less news about me!

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Happy belated birthday to the sweetest gal I know. Bessie Tye turned 97 this month. What!?! I would have said 39 and holding and looking great! Congratulations, Bessie, from all who know you and love you. Keep that wonderful smile of yours beaming our way!

Inverary Youth Activities Group send their deepest condolences to the family, neighbors and friends of Clarence Bourdon, who died this past week. Clarence was a member of our group for many years and held the position of treasurer for most of that time. Clarence was the man behind the table at Bob's Breakfast ready to take your payment and kept the tally of the number of attendees at each breakfast. Inverary United Church was very important to him. Each Sunday, he would be in the back row by 10:30, ready to say hello and wave at everyone coming in! Most recently, he had served on the Board of Stewards. He was a “super fan” of the Storrington Chargers baseball team. Clarence was a gift to the community and to all who knew him and will be missed.

Food Bank Drive sponsored by Storrington Lions Club on August 27th. Bring donations to the Lions Hall, Sunbury, between 1 – 5pm. Special wish list: school snacks, bread & butter, eggs & milk, cereal, applesauce, pasta sauce, juice boxes, baking supplies, laundry soap and toilet paper. Any items you can donate are appreciated and definitely needed. Thank you!

Eye glasses! Hearing aids! If you have some spares, the Lion’s Club would be glad to have them. Bring them along with your Food Bank donation on the 27th or donate any time by giving them to a member of the Lion’s Club. Help the Lion’s Club to help others in need.

History of the Rideau Canal with Hunter McGill on Sunday, August 29th from 1 to 2:30 at Upper Brewers Locks, presented by Dog Cranberry Lakes Assoc. Cost $5 for non-members. Register at www.dogandcranberrylakes.ca More info: Kari (613) 328-9079 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Bring a lawn chair.

Free Seniors Fitness classes Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 – 11:30 at the Storrington Centre. You can use poles or be seated, and now the hall is open for the washrooms and inclement weather. Dress comfortably, wear walking shoes and bring water. Let’s get fit!

Martial arts classes at Inverary United Church hall, Thursday evenings from 7 to 8pm. For more info, call or text Hamid Nam at 613-328-6742.

Pickleball introduction sessions. Register now for both Beginner Level I and Beginner Level II. Contact Kelli at 613-545-5288 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Bottle drive continues with the trailer at 3950 Round Lake Road. All proceeds for the new washroom building at Ken Garrett Memorial Park. Special thanks to D. Martin Welding & Fabricating Inc. for their donation to our campaign. The building is up and finishing touches are being done!

Events are happening and slowly opening up. Remember the definite importance of getting vaccinated and using common sense for distancing and wearing your masks. We are beginning a “new normal” for life – let’s keep moving in a positive direction. Oh yes! And remember to send me your news by 3pm on Sundays, please. Enjoy each day – it is a gift!

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Sundance Artisan Show in Maberly September 4, 5, 6 – Free admission and parking at this outdoor event located at 21980 Highway 7, Maberly. 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. 10am to 3pm on Monday. Peppered across two acres of forest, field, and riverfront will be a large group of artisans specializing in various art forms: pottery, wood, sheet metal, stained glass, artisanal soaps, fibre art, jewelry, clothing, and blown glass, to name a few. The artists have been working hard over the year, and are ready to present to you their wonderful creations. Don’t forget your mask. Further details can be found on the website: www.sundancestudio.ca. The organizers could use some help setting up, and during the show. If you have time to spare and would like to help out, please send an email to Tess at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Line dancing is back at the ABC Hall on September 10 from 10 to 11am. All precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe. The smaller groups of participants will be asked for proof of vaccination and will dance at least one meter from each other. The session will run for 8 weeks at a cost of $40, every Friday. If you would like to join, please contact Rhonda Aisbitt (613.885.8543) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

From the August 31, 1944 edition of the Perth Courier – The Pentecostal Parsonage, 37 Thomas Street, Kingston was the scene of a pretty wedding on Saturday, August 10 at 11:30 am when Pastor W. B. Greenwood united in marriage Helen Bernice, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Buchanan of Sharbot Lake, and Robert Borden Greer, son of Mrs. W. C. Greer and the late Mr. Greer of Maberly. After the ceremony the young couple left by train for Toronto and Niagara Falls. On their return the couple will reside in Kingston.

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

The outside of the Community Centre looks so much better now. A group of 8 community members came to rake gravel back onto the parking lot, weed the gazebo gardens, scrub the walls of the entry (a big job), gather a small amount of garbage and sand the rails and bench in preparation for painting. Painting will happen at a later date, when it is cooler. Thanks to Amanda, Cole, Ryder, Paige, Janice, Linda, Katie and Marily.

We hope everyone is able to keep cool during this heat wave. Looks like the heat will not break until the end of the week. We could really use some rain, too. Both Palmerston Lake beaches are a good place to cool off.

The Essential Services Fair was held on Saturday at the Barrie Hall. Many organizations were present with excellent information available. Our North Frontenac Fire Department sponsored Sparky the Safety Dog and brought the Fire Prevention trailer. Ten NFFD members were available for questions.

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Welcome back from vacation, Rev. Peter, and thank you for submitting the podcasts for us during your time away from the 'office'. Perth Road United will continue to have podcasts only, up to and including Sunday, September 5th. We will return to in-person services on Sunday, September 12th, and will discontinue our podcasts. At present, we are remaining in Stage 3. Our in-person services will be limited to 25 people in the church. All COVID restrictions/protocols remain in place. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website at www.pruc.

BIRTHDAY WISHES to those who have birthdays this week.

The Perth Road Village Crafters have started to meet again in the Harris Park Clubhouse on Perth Road Crescent. Meetings are Wednesdays from 9:30am to 11:30am. Looking to get involved? You don't have to be crafty to join us. New members are always welcome. Please feel free to drop in during the meeting times, or call Peggy at 613 353-2635.

Leland Helping Hand would like to thank all who contributed to the success of their Bake and Yard Sale. Proceeds will go to their work in the community.

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

Did you know you can reserve a personal MIFI at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library? As long as you are in sight of a cell tower, it runs impressively well! If you are a person that has poor internet or no internet at all, you may be interested in giving this a try! There is one MIFI available for book at every library branch. The Plevna and Cloyne Branches each have one available to reserve, all you need is a library card to make your reservation! I hope this news helps some people out!!

After seeing all of the wonderful reviews on Facebook, I just had to stop last week and try out the soft opening menu at The Red Barn Zone in Meyers Cave. It's conveniently located on Hwy 506, right at the Meyers Cave Turnoff. Nawar and Chris were super friendly and their taco salad was so much fun, served up in an edible taco bowl! I even enjoyed an ice cream treat in a little red bowl shaped like a baseball cap! I topped my taco bowl and ice cream with a 12-inch delicious pizza for my family! I can’t wait for my next visit!

If you want to complete your summer in North Frontenac, don’t forget to include a visit to the Twin Oaks Lodge in Fernleigh! They offer a delicious meal choice every night at 6pm in their dining room with a spectacular view of Kash Lake! My family enjoyed their delicious Sunday night fried chicken meal last week! If you are interested in calling for a reservation, you can call Carla at (613) 479-2216. Now that I have enjoyed their chicken meal, I can’t wait to try one of their other evenings! For your info: Monday is lasagna, Tuesday is roast pork, Wednesday is turkey, Thursday is beef stew, Friday is pork chops and Saturday is ham!

It’s official: the North Frontenac Township Dark Sky Preserve has their own observatory! It sounds like the ribbon cutting ceremony was a great success this month! They want to thank everybody that came out to their event! The community is the reason they keep improving on their great venue! Their next planned event is Sept 4 and 5, on labour day weekend. The theme will be Autumn Constellations!

The North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour is certainly one of the big events to enjoy here in North Frontenac in September! On the 25th and 26th of next month, you will be able to travel around our lovely area and enjoy the talent of our local artists. Have you had the good luck of visiting with the very talented Jim Craig yet? If you stop at Shamrock Bakery in Plevna, across from the liquor store, you can see some of his creative treasures! He has been making jewelry for over 50 years. His work is done with gold, silver, precious and semi-precious stones. He also can help you with repairs and re-purposing and welcomes the opportunity to take on any custom creations!

This year, Community Living-North Frontenac is celebrating 45 years of “Empowering people with an intellectual disability and their families… One person at a time.”

It all started in a small rural Mountain Grove schoolhouse, when a group of parents and concerned citizens decided on a way to help their community children get an education and strive for society acceptance and inclusion. They formed a local association that worked and on August 30, 1976 they received their letter of patent as the North Frontenac Association for the Mentally Handicapped, which later in 1991 was updated to Community Living-North Frontenac!

To celebrate their 45 years of success, they are sending representatives to various businesses throughout North and Central Frontenac to promote their Wheel of Awesome!! For only $1, you can spin the wheel for a chance to win cool prizes!! The Wheel of Awesome will be right here at North of 7/Freshmart in Plevna tomorrow, Friday, August 27th around 2pm! Don’t forget to stop by and brighten your day with a spin!!

The Community Member Fishing Pro of this week is full-time retired resident on Mississagagon Lake; Ernie Lansing! In June, Ernie was lucky enough to catch 2 bass on the same lure! He said that it was a first for him! I would have been beside myself with excitement. Congratulations, Ernie!!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

Hope everyone is managing okay during our recent sauna. Mother Nature sure loves giving us one heck of amount of humidity. The lake has been a popular spot, for sure, as well as local stores with ice cream. Keep cool, everyone.

It’s go time! Registration for the Frontenac Fury 2021-2022 season is now open.

We will offer teams at the U11 (Atom), U13 (Peewee), U15 (Bantam) and U18 (Midget) levels. We will offer a U9 (Novice) level if there are ample players. It is important to register your player now, as teams will be capped as per OWHA guidelines.

We will share a start date and ice times as soon as possible. Staggered payments are available. Visit our website for more information and the online registration link http://frontenacfury.ca.

Fantasy in the forest is happening and they are looking to hire three individuals to help us with guiding cars in our parking area for our art show Sept 4th and 5th. Hours would be 9 to 4. If you are interested and want more information, please send and email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. be sure to mark it down on your calendar to attend.

Wow! In a word, our community is beyond amazing. Karter and Cooper’s backpack campaign is an epic success. Hope all the families who benefit from these realize just how amazing our community is, in times of need. Time to buckle down and get back to school, kids. Your teachers have missed seeing you in person, I’m sure. Enjoy the last week of summer vacation and get ready to go back to school.

Just a shout out: the Food Bank could use men and women’s deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and I’m sure other personal hygiene items, as well, and canned vegetables.

If you can help, donations can be dropped off on the deck outside the Food Bank on weekdays between 8:30am– 4:30pm. Also, a donation bin is at Trousdale’s Foodland, right by the Pepsi cooler at the exit.

Verona

Debbie Lingen

Debbie lingen - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The 15th Annual Garlic Farmer's Market will be held on Saturday, September 4 from 9am to 2pm to the Verona Lion's Club. There will be lots of garlic for sale and garlic growers to chat about all things garlic. The Verona Lions canteen will be open with those mouth watering Egg McLions and their famous hamburgers.

The Verona Free Methodist Church is holding its last drive-in movie for the summer this FRIDAY. On August 27, they will be showing "I Still Believe".

Location is the Verona Free Methodist Church (parking lot). Free admission! All welcome! Donations accepted! Canteen available from 8:15 to 8:45pm. Movie starts 8:45pm. In case of heavy rain, the movie will be cancelled.

Vendor Village every Saturday from 9am to 2pm at 4309 Maple Drive in Verona. Fresh produce this Saturday will be radishes, crabapples, dill, basil, parsley, chives, sage, lavender, cucumbers, green peppers, 5 kinds of tomatoes, green, red and white onions, carrots, beets, garlic, acorn squash, plus 12 vendors with homemade crafts including quilts and pillowcases. All items are gift wrapped ready for giving.

