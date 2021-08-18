Aug 18, 2021

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Arden residents were saddened to hear that long time resident, Al Maberly, passed away. You may recall that Al donated his beautiful pine tree to the Heritage Garden site years ago, and always aided in the annual Christmas tree lighting in that same park. Known for his love of cats and his beautiful Marigold gardens, Al will be greatly missed.

The Arden Pastoral Charge is thrilled to announce that new Minister, Kaitlin Ostrander, will move into the Manse in Arden, August 1 and will commence conducting services Sunday, August 8. As mentioned a few weeks ago, there now is in-house worship in all three churches. Arden residents, welcome Kaitlin to her new home.

Please mark Saturday, August 21 on your calendar so you will not forget to attend Arden’s Community BBQ and parade. There are open spaces for vendors, if you choose to set up a table (no fee applicable). Jordon is also accepting any type of donation you wish to make, whether it be food, money or your time. You may want to get your garden tractor decorated and participate in the parade. Please get in touch with Jordon at 343-884-5588 for more information.

Rural Frontenac Community services is offering a babysitting course for youth 11 and up Friday, August 20 at the Child Centre. Time will be 9:00am to 4:30pm. A fee of $40.00 applies but this includes the workshop and a manual to take home. You will have to bring a toy or doll for training purposes, your lunch, and snacks. Masks are mandatory.

There will be a Vendors Market at the Parham Fair Grounds Saturday, August 21from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Presently, there are 30 vendors already signed up to participate, with many spots still open. There will be folks there with pottery, stained glass, forged metal product, handicrafts, home baking, flea market items, lavender products and jewellery to mention just a few. If you wish to join in, please e mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Are you a senior who loves audiobooks? Do you know a senior who enjoys live reading? Because if this applies to you or a friend, The Kingston Frontenac Public Library can help you out. Register with the Library at www.kflp.ca so you can participate in this or any other program offered.

Arden would like to thank Postmistress Kim Bates for assisting us with all our postal matters throughout the pandemic period. Kim was pleasant and extremely helpful and her presence will be missed. We hope to see you again.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

Be sure to check out the Vendor’s Market at the Parham Fairgrounds this Saturday, August 21st from 9:00am – 3:00pm. It promises to be an excellent shopping spot for all kinds of interesting things, with more than 40 vendors in attendance. Different things for sale include pottery, stained glass, jewelry and gem stones, leather goods, baked goods, crafts, flea market items, metal art, books and photography. Bring lots of cash and support our local artisans coming out of the pandemic!

After you check out the Vendor Market at the Parham Fairgrounds, be sure to stop by Centennial Park in Harrowsmith for Rockin the Stocks. We’ll be there celebrating the completion of the new Multi-Use Facility on August 21st from 11am - 2pm! Never tried Stock Sport? You're in luck! The South Frontenac Stock Sport Club will be rockin' the stocks, giving you a shot at the sport and a chance to win great prizes and giveaways. You'll get 5 stock throws for $2 and automatically be entered to win! Plus, the Frontenac Farmers Market will be selling local homegrown goods, Gilmour's Market is hosting a cash BBQ and we'll be rockin' out to K-Rock 105.7 on the loud speaker. What more could you want?! Amanda at 613-376-3027 ext. 4447 for more info. See you there!

The Lion’s Club is hosting another food drive in support of the Battersea United Church’s food bank. Bring your items to the Storrington Lion’s Hall on August 27th from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. If you cannot make the food drive, you can also e-transfer the Church at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Contact the church if you are in need of food at 613-353-6609.

Starting in August, the South Frontenac Museum is excited to welcome visitors once again to the historical one-room schoolhouse at 5595 Road 38 in Hartington. Featuring exhibits of everything from farming tools to tea sets, the Museum has something interesting for all. Visit www.southfrontenacmuseum.ca for updated operating hours and COVID-19 protocols.

Why did the newspaper talk to the ice cream? It was looking for the scoop.

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

Hunter’s Creek Golf Course is celebrating this week! “We rarely can celebrate anyone getting a hole in one... Last week we had two gentlemen achieve this great feat!!! Mark Mitchell on Hole #13 (holding #4 flag) & Randy Andrews on Hole# 7.”

The Township of North Frontenac is hosting an Essential Service Fair on August 21, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Barrie Community Hall. Come out and meet the great organizations that serve our community. There is no admission for this event and there is a free BBQ and free fun! Along with the participants, there is a fire extinguisher inspection, touch a truck, fire prevention activities trailer, and more.

Finnegan’s General Store will be hosting a two-family yard sale on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

The Flinton Library is now open for in-person browsing, computer use, printing and faxing service. It has lots of new book releases and DVD's available. It is now open on summer hours until August 31, 2021. The hours are Monday 4-6pm, Tuesday 10-5pm, Wednesday 10-1pm, Thursday 3-6pm and Saturday 9-noon.

It also has the Quinte Conservation and Ontario Parks free parking day passes available for loan with a library card.

Community Living - North Frontenac CL-NF is celebrating 45 years of “Empowering people with an intellectual disability and their families… One person at a time.” They are celebrating with an anniversary celebration called The Wheel of Awesome! The CL-NF Wheel of Awesome group have tentative plans to be at the Cloyne Shell & General Store on Wednesday, August 18th around 11am.

There will be a Vendor's Market at the Parham Fairgrounds Saturday, August 21st from 9 to 3. It promises to be an excellent shopping spot for all kinds of interesting things, with more than 40 vendors in attendance!

There will be a summer market at Joje Café in Kaladar on Saturday, August 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00amuntil 4:00pm.

Mark your calendars for September 25 & 26 for the North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour!

North Frontenac Historical Society & Archives are looking for help from families who have relatives buried in Dempsey Cemetery. There are a lot of Perry, McCausland, Meeks, and Hawley family members in Dempsey. If you have photos of any of these people or more information, please contact Brenda at (613) 479-2837 or e-mail her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Sheryl at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Denbigh

Angela Bright

No column; check back next week!

Harlowe

Marie White

No column; check back next week!

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

South Frontenac Stock Sport Club: Rock the Stocks on Saturday, August 21st from 11:00am to 2:00pm to officially mark the opening of the multi-use pad in Centennial Park with South Frontenac Township. A chance for you to win prizes and get a try throwing a stock down the lane.

The Parham Vendor’s Market, on August 21st from 9:00am to 3:00pm, promises to be an excellent shopping spot for all kinds of interesting things, with more than 40 vendors in attendance – pottery, stained glass, jewelry, home baking and preserves, crafts, flea market and garage sale items, leather goods and metal art. Support artisans coming out of a pandemic.

Henderson

Jean Brown

Last Sat, Aug 14, our neighbours at Bence Motors in Kaladar celebrated their 75th anniversary and many area folks attended. Did you know that at one time, the dealership contemplated setting up in Arden, where they had cottaged for many years? However, in the end, settled on Kaladar where two major highways converge. Their newly appointed show room, friendly staff and great service do us all proud. Congratulations.

Deepest sympathy to Tom and June Hughes of our area in the loss of June’s sister, Reta (Steele) Buker, who resided at Friendly Manor in Deseronto where she received excellent care.

This Saturday, Aug. 21, Parham Fair are hosting a Vendor Market at the Parham Fair Grounds from 9:00-3:00 with over 40 vendors currently booked to be there. Our sister church, Parham United, will sell home baking - guaranteed to be yummy in the tummy! Other vendors will sell jewelry, stained glass, pottery, crafts, flea market items, clothes, and lots of great items. If you want to sell, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This Sun, Aug. 22, the Rev. Dr. Orville James, United Church Clergy will be the guest speaker at the Old Hay Bay Church(founded in 1792) Annual Pilgrimage Service at 3pm (2368 S. Shore Rd; Napanee). Covid protocols will apply and the service will be held outside, so please bring your lawn chairs and wear a mask. Born in Ottawa, educated at Queen’s and Princeton, Rev. James has served congregations in the United Church of Canada in New Brunswick and Southern Ontario. Rev. Dr. James considers himself a “free agent for Jesus”, and enjoys his family, and encouraging the next generation of ministers, and us older ones too- all of whom really appreciate his wisdom, prayer support, and insights. This year, the Old Hay Bay service will be similar to a traditional “Camp Meeting” held outside so that large numbers can be accommodated and space offered for social distancing. The Old Hay Bay Church will be open for viewing and there will be books, prints and souvenirs for sale inside as well.

Let's all stay safe and persevere with masks and all Covid protocols. Well done, readers!

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Althorpe 116 Years Ago – H. P. Harrington gave his foot an ugly gash with an axe; he is able to be around again. – A good number from here attended Maberly Fair and report a nice day’s outing. – A. Fournier who is on the sick list, is improving. – Thomas Dowdell is having a bee, doing some fall work. – Jack Dowdell had his foot badly crushed by a wagon wheel passing over it. – Johnny Neil is having his stable and a driveshed raised and a stone wall built; Mr. Joe Gordon has the contract. [Perth Courier Aug. 1905]

Maberly 132 Years Ago – George Morrison has a young daughter – David Morrow was married last week at Sharbot Lake. The band gave him a great send-off – Hay and grain is getting scarce. – William Manders and family leave today to reside in Montana. – Sugar making has begun. [Perth Courier Mar 22 1889]

Sharbot Lake 132 Years Ago – Joseph Perry, formerly of Sharbot Lake, is conducting a ten cent store in Little Rock, Arkansas. [Perth Courier Mar 22, 1889]

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

No column; check back next week!

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

The Ompah Book Club met on Mon, Aug. 9 to discuss St. Michael's Residential School - Lament and Legacy. Written by Nancy Dyson and Dan Rubenstein, who cottage on Canonto Lake in Ompah, it is the story of their first job in Canada at St. Michael's. They were so troubled by the treatment of the children that they could not continue to work there longer than a few months. Several years ago they decided that, unlike any other books on this subject, they must tell the story of a residential school from the perspective of staff members. It is coincidence that the book was finally published during the discovery of unmarked graves at Residential Schools. Nancy Dyson attended the Book Club meeting. She answered many questions and led an informative and deep discussion. A copy of St Michael's Residential School - Lament and Legacy is available to borrow from the Ompah Community Library (open Wed. and Sat. 10-12 am).

Wheel of Awesome is coming to businesses in Central and North Frontenac. From Aug. 16 through Sept. 10, for $1 you can spin the Wheel of Awesome to try to win a prize. The 'wheel' celebrates the 45th anniversary of awesome service by Community Living-Northern Frontenac. Begun in 1976 in Mountain Grove, the organization was renamed a CL-NF in 1991. The celebrations begin with an opening ceremony at the CL-NF office on Aug. 16 at 10:00 and it concludes with a BBQ on Sept. 10 at 14395 Rd 28. All are welcome to attend. Good luck with the Wheel of Awesome.

Share the Harvest is helping gardeners with excess veggies and feeding folks who would like some fresh veggies. Gardeners are depositing extra produce in the fridge in the foyer of the Community Centre where folks can help themselves to the veggies. The foyer and fridge is always open (just pull the door).

The grand unveiling of the Fred Lossing Telescope on Saturday night was a great success – followed by a deep skies event. Nearly 100 people were in attendance, and I think I counted about 20 telescopes that various enthusiasts had brought, ranging in size all the way up to a huge one, almost the size of the Fred Lossing Telescope itself. There were lots of opportunities to see Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus, as well as close ups of the millions of other fascinating bright objects in the dark sky.

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

We’ve been blessed by another week of beautiful weather. And with that, the pumpkins are coming up! It’s a strange thing - it makes me think that Halloween is just around the corner, and reminds us that without fail, winter is coming. I already find myself puttering at all the preparations. Be it canning, or insulating odd spots better, or getting our wood supply ready. It’s hard to forget.

We’ve been losing cats and chickens to what I assume is a fisher. More harsh realities of living back here and a reminder of the circle of life. What do you all do about the fishers? They’re an incredible animal and darn near impossible to trap or even find.

Getting pretty amped up for Verona’s 15th annual garlic festival on September 5th. You know I’ll be there. Perhaps sporting a silly hat in case anybody wants to tell me anything they’d like to see in the paper!

Also, happy 81st birthday to my neighbour, Ralph Hickey!!

Have a wonderful week and I’ll see you all here next time!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Perth Road United Church will remain with podcasts only until further notice. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website at: www.pruc.ca.

Birthday wishes to those who have birthdays this week.

From Nancy Benn: Saturday, August 21st will be a big day at the Parham Fairgrounds from 9am to 3pm. It promises to be an excellent shopping spot with more than 40 vendors in attendance with many different things for sale: pottery, stained glass, jewelry and gem stones, Pampered Chef, leather goods, maple syrup products, home baking and preserves, crafts, flea market and garage sale items, essential oils, metal art, photography, lavender products, natural skin care and cleaning items, and books.

Let's help these artisans get back on their feet after this long pandemic.

The Perth Road Village Crafters have started to meet again in the Harris Park Clubhouse on Perth Road Crescent. Meetings are Wednesdays from 9:30am to 11:30am. Looking to get involved? You don't have to be crafty to join us. New members are always welcome. Please feel free to drop in during the meeting times, or call Peggy at 613 353-2635.

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

Sand Lake Swim Program 2021 was a great success again this year! 30 eager swimmers registered this season. Finding an instructor this year was extremely difficult, so they were very thankful to Aydan Demers for taking on the role of their Red Cross Swim Instructor. Also, thanks to the Township of North Frontenac for the annual funding to keep registration costs low! Congratulations to Nick, Sydney & Dylan for completing Level 10 Red Cross Swim this season! All of the swimmers and parents would like to send out a huge thank you to Jilene Tooley England for all of her great efforts and hard work.

St. Killian’s Church would like to send out a big thank you to all of the community that once again stopped to enjoy their yummy goodies at their bake sale this month! They really appreciated our support and I thought I heard a hint that there may be another one to look forward to in the future! Yay!!

Cloyne will be hopping this Saturday! The Township of North Frontenac’s 2021 Essential Services Fair is August 21 from 10am-2pm at the Barrie Community Hall 14225 Hwy 41!! It’s a wonderfully informative, free community event for us all to enjoy and meet the great people in the organizations that serve our community! It will include fire extinguisher inspections, emergency disaster services, community services, touch a truck, fire prevention activities and so much more! A free bbq lunch will kindly be provided by the salvation army!

After enjoying the Free Fair, you can walk across the road to Finnegan’s General Store, voted one of the 12 cutest general stores in Ontario! They will be hosting a two-family yard sale from 8am-4pm at 14222 Hwy 41! Rain or shine!

This year, Community Living-North Frontenac is celebrating 45 years of empowering people with an intellectual disability and their families… one person at a time.

And for the last but not least item of the week, our community member fishing pro!! Buckshot Lake resident Dale Dunlop’s son! At the time, this 4-year old cutie caught a small mouth bass that was roughly around 3.5 – 4lbs in 2016 with his white XRap lure. It was after a huge thunderstorm and this little guy reeled in his prize fish all by himself! Not this year’s fish, but Dale is entering this pic and story to try and win his son his dream fishing trip! Fish’n Canada is hosting a noble contest to help the far northern Ontario lodges recover from the Covid economic impact. If you would like to cast a vote and help the little guy win his dream fishing trip, you can visit fishncanada.com. Thanks in advance for your vote!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

No column; check back next week!

Verona

Debbie Lingen

The 15th Annual Garlic Farmer's Market is coming on Saturday, September 4 from 9am to 2pm to the Verona Lion's Club. There will be lots of garlic for sale and garlic growers to chat about all things garlic. The Verona Lions canteen will be open with those mouth watering Egg McLions and their famous hamburgers.

There will be a Vendor's Market at the Parham Fairgrounds Saturday, August 21 from 9am to 3pm. More than 40 vendors will be in attendance. There will be lots for sale - pottery, stained glass, jewelry and gem stones, Pampered Chef, leather goods, maple syrup products, crafts, metal art and much more.

The Verona Free Methodist Church is having drive-in movies every FRIDAY during the summer. On August 20, they will be showing "Dolittle". Location is the Verona Free Methodist Church (parking lot). Free admission! All welcome! Donations accepted! Canteen available from 8:15 to 8:45pm. Movie starts 8:45pm. In case of heavy rain, the movie will be cancelled.

Vendor Village every Saturday from 9am to 2pm at 4309 Maple Drive in Verona. Fresh produce this Saturday will be dill, basil, parsley, chives, sage, lavender, cucumbers, green peppers, 3 kinds of tomatoes, green, red, and white onions, carrots, beets, garlic, acorn squash, plus 12 vendors with homemade crafts. All items are gift wrapped, ready for giving.

