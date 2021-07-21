Jul 21, 2021

These columns from our community reporters are updated every week.

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Best wishes and thank yous are sent to Christine Teal and Colleen Steele for their informative news from Parham-Tichborne each and every week. It’s been a difficult 18 months to give everyone the pertinent information every week, but Christine and Colleen managed to do exactly that. We will miss you two!!

I received a phone call last week from Helen Praskey, and she informed me that she will be “retiring” from the Arden Glee Club. Helen and her group have provided us with so much pleasure over many years. Seniors’ residents, Festival of Trees, Volunteer week in Central Frontenac and so many other venues have seen the Glee Club perform with grace and excellence. Folks would tap their feet and sing along, enjoying every minute of the performances. Helen always had that “love of music” which became evident each time the group sang. We thank Helen for all of her dedication, enthusiasm and hard work, and sure will miss the Arden Glee Club and Helen Praskey.

Now that we’re in phase three of reopening Ontario, please support our local restaurants and merchants. You will be extremely welcome but please be patient. Don’t forget not everyone moves at the same pace as you do, and there could be staff shortages. Get a jump start on the holidays buying from Arden’s local artisans.

The Arden United Church is now open for in-church services, with Covid protocols in place.

There will be a drive-in gospel service on July 31, 7pm, at the Sydenham Holiness Campground. Everyone is welcome.

Please don’t forget the Central and North Frontenac SALT event Thursday. This session will cover how you can have a healthy summer, along with boating and water safety for the family. You can register by calling Catherine at 613-279-3151 x 201 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Wishing Connie and Boyd Tryan a happy 45th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 24. Call them or send them a card. I know they would appreciate it.

Back to top

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

A very happy birthday to Annette! I hope you have a wonderful day and get spoiled from friends and family!

Have you got your tickets yet for the BBQ Chicken Dinner the Lions Club is hosting this Saturday? Orders are $20 per plate and include a ½ chicken dinner, sides and a dessert. Pick-up will be drive-thru style at the Lions Club Hall from 4:00pm – 6:30pm. Reserve your take-out plate today at 613-353-2086.

The Lion’s Club is also collecting eye glasses and hearing aids for folks in need. Drop off is from 4:00pm – 6:00pm this Saturday at the Lions Club. Pick up your BBQ chicken dinner at the same time!

Hello to my brother, sister in-law and family! Jeramey, Amy & kids are here for the weekend and we are so excited to see them! Like many out-of-town families, it’s been over a year and a half since our last visit. We are so happy to have them back in Battersea! As the province starts to open back up, I hope you all are able to visit with family and friends this summer, too.

What do ghosts like to eat in the summer? I scream.

Back to top

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Flinton Library is having a book sale on Saturday, July 31, 2012 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Please bring a bag. $2.00 for a small bag, and $4.00 for a large bag. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing while at the sale. Thank you for supporting the library!

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes holds a weekly Farmers Market, Saturdays from 10-1 pm at the Lions Community Hall in Northbrook. Come out and enjoy what local vendors and artisans have to offer. Something for everyone!

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes is hosting a Drive Thru Lions Fish Fry on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Lions Community Hall (Highway 41, Northbrook) from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. You will feast on fish & chips & fixins for $15.00 per person. All proceeds support community projects.

St. Kilian’s Church is having a Bake Sale on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Do not miss out; you can pre-order a favourite treat by calling 613-479-0070 or by leaving a message on St. Killian’s Church’s FB page by July 25, 2021.

News from Christine at the Emporium: “We are Seven Years Old! The Emporium would like to thank everyone for the support throughout the years... Still committed to our community and customers!”

Bence Motors is celebrating their 75th anniversary on Saturday, August 14, 2021 beginning at 11:00am. Check out their FB page for more details.

News from Charlene from Foodland: “Did you know Monday, July 19, 2021 is Grocery Hero Day across Canada? I wanted to take a minute and reflect on the last 14 months and why this is important to me. We had many challenges over those months and my team rallied and got us through it all! Challenges such as: panic buying, out of stocks, department shutdowns, curb-side pickup and deliveries, lockdowns, plexiglass, mandatory face coverings (with 7 hours notice), physical distancing, arrows and footprints on the floor, extra cleaning (lots of extra cleaning!), reopenings, capacity limits, door monitoring, limited stock, last minute schedule changes due to reduced hours and closures, department re-openings, another lockdown, more stock issues, daily changing updates from head office and public health, extra logs, and finally extra paperwork (yuck!). It was scary. It wasn’t perfect. There were tears and meltdowns. All this and a lot of the team dealing with their own personal heartaches. But they didn’t back down, they didn’t give up. They wanted to support our community and you all supported us right back with your patience, understanding, words of encouragement and thanks. That is what kept them coming into work and accepting those challenges every day. So may I ask that one more time, during this week, take a moment and say thanks.

Hopefully, we are near the end of that tunnel and we can resume some kind of normalcy. Whatever that looks like and whatever the future holds, my team will be there, supporting our community!

My hearfelt thanks to my team! You are all heroes to me!”

Last week marked the final vaccination clinic at the Lions Hall. It has been incredible to have the Lions work alongside other community volunteers under the guidance of the Lakelands Family Health team. With the vaccination clinics held at the Lions Hall, the Lakelands Family Health team have administered over 2000 vaccines. Thank you to the hard working staff at the Lakelands Family Health who made the process easy for everyone to be vaccinated. Thank you to the community volunteers who made each person feel welcomed with your smiles and conversation. Finally, thank you to our Lions who would ensure people had their forms, managed the parking lot and line ups and cleaned up and sanitized.

Back to top

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Playgroup in the park has begun on Tuesdays, 10am to 12 noon in Denbigh at Heritage Park, 48 Lane Street. This free program is offered to families with children ages 0 to 6 years of age. Please register with Morgan at www.picktime.com/LARC, or for more info, contact Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also visit the Lennox and Addington Resources for Children Facebook page for details. Due to restrictions, drop ins are not permitted at this time.

The TD Summer Reading Program is running outdoors at the Denbigh library from 6-7pm on Thursdays. Please wear a mask. Call the library at 613 333 1426 to sign up. The program is also available for weekly curbside pick up if you would like to participate, but can't make it on the days it is held.

Mark your calendars - the Denbigh library's book sale will take place on Saturday, August 7th, 9am till noon. Books are $1 each, or you can fill a small bag for $2.00, or a large for $4. A great way to get some good reading while supporting the library. Please wear a mask and social distance.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank will be open is Tuesday, August 3rd. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Food Bank dates are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Back to top

Harlowe

Marie White

It’s so nice to not have heard of anyone passing on from our community this week. But it is so sad in other parts of the world with tornados, fires and floods. People losing all that they worked for in life savings. It is really depressing.

We were invited to a party with a few people from our fiddle parties last Tuesday afternoon. The weather stayed dry until after dinner. It was a great time, lots of playing and singing. Tasty dinner with a big surprise to George, chocolate cake with candles glowing and Happy Birthday was played and sung for him. His birthday was the next day, on the 14th. I took him to Teddy’s Patio in Oshawa for lunch. We had an appointment in the afternoon at the dentist, but I did not pay that bill for him. Cheap, eh!

Back to top

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

No column; check back next week!

Back to top

Henderson

Jean Brown

Covid guidelines are being followed in public gatherings all over Ontario and in Henderson. The “news” on singing in churches states that “indoor group singing is not allowed, however a choir, band etc. would be able to sing indoors as 'live entertainment', given the performers are at least 2 meters from the congregation or behind a plexi-glass barrier. Outdoors singing would be permitted, given individuals maintain physical distancing.” Many nursing homes are offering outdoor musical guests and groups performing outside under gazebos while the residents social distance themselves to listen, and this is working very well.

Special thanks to our road crews who worked almost right through the night getting the dust suppressant on our roads and tuning up them up. We appreciate all you folks do.

Congratulations to Mackenzie and Matthew Green, who were married this past weekend. Mackenzie is the daughter of Dave and Lynn Clark and a Granddaughter of Howard and Nadine Clark.

Area churches are all up and running with Covid protocols, and Harlowe Wesleyan Church, with the Rev. Jack Plaizir, meets weekly at 11:00am ;and Henderson United meets at 8:45am and this week featured lay worship leader, Sarah Hale.

Special thanks to our Township, who recently adopted a new official plan that most importantly includes Henderson as a designated village settlement! Not to be out-done, the new official plan lists Sharbot Lake as a Regional Hub for the northern half of Frontenac County in order to provide a vision for future growth. The plan will affect the passing of municipal by-laws, including an update to the Zoning By-law. Thank you, Councilors, and in particular special thanks to our Councilor, Cindy Knight-Kelsey, for all her efforts in keeping us on the map, and to Deputy Clerk, Cindy Deachman, who fielded many of our calls and our input so graciously.

Thanks to all who offered feedback, stating they did not wish the new high speed train to go through our Henderson village as it would disrupt our wildlife, hens and roosters, and gardens, and make too much noise. Thanks for your input, everyone.

Back to top

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Parham Fair will not be happening in its usual format this year due to COVID. The Parham Agricultural Society has decided to host a Vendor's Market on Saturday, August 21st from 9am till 3 pm on the Parham Fairgrounds. They are inviting artisans of any description, people who might want to sell garage sale items, or flea market vendors to participate. Sellers decide how to display their items such as set up a tent or sell off a tailgate. Cost per vendor is $25.00, which will be reimbursed the day of the event. To register, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Let’s get the economy rolling again, not as a money maker for the Fair, but a venue where our community can sell their products and start getting life back to normal.

Wanted! - Used eye glasses & hearing aids! Storrington Lions Club is collecting these used items to help people in need. Drop-off is from 4-6 pm at the Storrington Lions Club Hall on Saturday, July 24. Thanks!

Cards for sale by the Inverary Youth Activities Group - A package of 5 assorted cards for $10. Blank on the inside for your personal message. Order your package from any member of our group. All proceeds will support Ken Garrett Memorial Park.

Pickleball introduction sessions - Register now for both Beginner Level I and Beginner Level II. Contact Kelli at 613-545-5288 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

EarlyON programs are free for parents and caregivers with children ages birth to 6 years. Most Programs are 9:30am until 12:30. To register or find locations near you: Marcie Webster at 613-279-3151 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Free Seniors Urban Poling Fitness Classes held Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30am at the Storrington Centre in the parking lot. Dress comfortable, wear walking shoes and bring water. Note washrooms are not open. Poles are available. Let’s keep fit!

Bicycles, please! The Canadian Cuban Friendship Association is collecting used bicycles to be sent to Cuba in the fall. Adult or children’s bikes gladly accepted. To donate, call Al Rankin at 613 353-6650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bottle drive continues with the trailer at 3950 Round Lake Road. Beer bottles, wine bottles, liquor bottles, wine bags/boxes and beer cans. All proceeds for the new washroom building at Ken Garrett Memorial Park.

Library Boxes at the gates to Ken Garrett Park. Take, borrow or donate. Two boxes are children’s books and two are adult books.

Church Service at Ken Garrett Park on July 25th at 11:00am. If attending, please bring some items for the food bank… The need exists. Remember your lawn chair. Thank you.

Last night, as I sat on my deck, I heard cheering from the baseball diamond. I have heard it many times over the years but this time as I listened it just lifted my spirits and made me smile. What a great sound!

Back to top

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

FISH FRY – Another great summer tradition is back… FISH FRY at the ABC Hall Saturday, August 7. $16 per meal. Pre-order online now, and curbside pickup that day. All details at www.abchall.ca, or for more info, Lynne Lang 613-273-8834. Time: 5:00 pm – 7:00pm. Again this year, Mike Mundell’s of Kingston will be onsite to prepare the delicious New Zealand cod. As this will be a curbside pick-up event, our crew of volunteers will deliver the packaged meals to your car window for you to bring home and enjoy. Meals are $16 and each includes the following: 2 pieces of fish (incl. tartar sauce, lemon wedge), french fries, 2 salads, roll and butter, dessert. We ask that you indicate your preferred pick-up time on the order form and we will try to accommodate everyone. You will receive an email closer to August 7 with your confirmed pick-up time. A 50/50 draw will also be held. Last month, $710 dollars was won by Terri H. of Perth. Tickets can be purchased on the same form. Don’t miss out, order now. Everything we do at the Hall is a fundraiser. All our events are aimed at raising funds to keep the Hall going for activities such as exercise classes, card games, music concerts, etc. for the benefit of everyone in the community.

101 Years Ago in Sharbot Lake – John Allan of Sharbot Lake, a section foreman there, arrived in Smiths Falls on Monday morning, a victim of a very serious accident. In alighting from a passenger train approaching Sharbot Lake at 2:50 that morning he fell and both of his legs were cut off. Picked up and placed in the baggage car, he was conveyed to Smiths Falls Public Hospital, where death occurred at 7 o’clock. Dr. Meighen boarded the train at Perth and stayed with the injured man until he was made as comfortable as possible in the hospital. An inquest was deemed advisable, and one began at the town hall on Monday afternoon, with the local coroner in charge. Mr. Arnberg was chosen as jury foreman. After being sworn in, the jurymen proceeded to the Marsh Undertaking establishment to view the body. The brakeman told of having heard moans from somebody under the train as it was halting at Sharbot Lake and finding John Allan there. The injured man did not tell him how the accident occurred…The remains were sent to Sharbot Lake for burial. Deceased was 63 years of age. He leaves a wife, two sons and three daughters, the sons being at Sharbot Lake, and one of the daughters in Hamilton and the others in the Toronto, all of them married. One of the daughters was at one time a nurse in the hospital where her father died. [Perth Courier, July 16, 1920]

Miss Edna A Steel of Westport was married at the Baptist parsonage on July 3 1906 to J.L. Barr of Burridge. [Perth Courier July 20, 1906]

Back to top

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

Olive and I went to Palmerston Marina Friday morning for our coffee and chat with Chuck. We also tried his new ice cream flavours. The flavours were fantastic. I tried cherry cheesecake and Olive had the dill pickle. Lots of other flavours to try.

Saturday was girls’ day at Pearl’s. Olive and Bev and June and I had a concert over the phone with Elvis for over 2-1/2hours and he did not disappoint. He had some friends with him - the Everly Brothers, The BeeGees, Neil Diamond, Roy Orbison, and some I can’t even remember their names. Debra came on and sang a few songs also. Thank you Steve for taking time out of your busy day to do this for me. I absolutely loved it and so did the other ladies. It is so appreciated. It made our day. We all sat with our Elvis duds on and got up and did some dancing. Harriet and Alice didn’t make it. He said maybe he will do another one for us. Keep your fingers crossed. We all went to beautiful downtown Elphin after the concert for a great meal at the Elf Inn Express.

I want to thank Gail Hermer for cleaning out my flowerbed and fixing my lights again. You are a gem! Thank you Alice for taking me to my doctor’s appointment on Thursday and thank you Terry for getting the orange cones out of my pavement that were stuck in the tar after I had my driveway paved.

I have some July birthdays: Tom Olmstead, Penny Hawley, Pam Lemke (daughter), Hudson Lemke (great grandson), Lillian Lemke (great granddaughter), Danny and Denzil Killingbeck (brother-in-laws), Bill Crain, Alisha Spencer and Shaun Buske (both celebrating their 40th birthdays), Fred Fowler, Andres Geddes, Art Hannigan and happy birthday to anyone else celebrating in July. Happy anniversary to Mike and Marj Kennelly this month and all other July couples.

I want to thank everyone for their prayers. I think they are working.

Here is some good advice from one senior to others. Commandments for seniors:

It is OK to talk to yourself. There are times when you need expert advice. In style – are the clothes that still fit. The biggest lie you tell yourself is: “I don’t need to write that down – I’ll remember it.” On time is when you get there. Even duct tape can’t fix stupid; but it sure does muffle the sound. It would be wonderful if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes and come out wrinkle-free and 3 sizes smaller. Lately I have noticed that people my age are so much older than me. Growing old should have taken longer. Aging has slowed me down but it hasn’t shut me up. I still haven’t learned to act my age and hope I never will. One for the road means going to the bathroom before leaving the house.

Back to top

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

We at SLRR had our last virus test. We all tested negative.

Birthday greetings are Bill Fox, Mike Meeks, Wayne Bush, Doreen Kirkham, Leta Bain, Alexander and Ethan Warren, Megan Hole, Stella Stacey, Rosemary Lapointe, Jessica Wedden, Tanya Larmon, Bob Sargeant, Chrissy Lapointe, Parker Thompson.

Anniversaries are Corey and Amber Peters.

It is nice that the hair salons are opened now, as I know people have let their hair grow. We get our hair cut tomorrow at SLRR. Many stores and restaurants are letting people inside. We still need to wear our masks to many places.

Someone is needed to take over the column for Sharbot Lake and Mountain Grove.

Back to top

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

No column; check back next week!

Back to top

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

The Parham Agricultural Society is not hosting a Parham Fair this year because of the Covid issues. What they have decided to do, instead, is to host a Vendor's Market on Saturday, August 21st. They are now seeking artisans of any description, people who might want to sell garage sale items, or flea market vendors. They can set up a tent or sell off their tailgate. The display is up to them.

The cost for each vendor is $25.00 and it will be reimbursed the day of the event. The market will run from 9am to 3pm on the Parham Fairgrounds.

To register, they are asking you to send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The idea is to get the economy rolling again, not as a moneymaker for the Fair, but a venue where our community can sell their products and start getting life back to normal.

The Greater Bob’s and Crow Lakes Association will be hosting its annual AGM virtually this year. Be sure to make your voice heard on Sunday, July 25th at 10am. Details can be found on their website: bobsandcrowlakes.ca.

How has everyone been dealing with their Gypsy Moth situations? It’s been really wonderful to see all the oaks and maples coming back to their green glory. However, the spruces seem to be where the females are nesting and laying their egg clusters.

Sincere condolences to the family of the late Donna Howes on her passing last week. Thinking of the family at this difficult time.

Have you checked out the new basketball and pickle ball courts at the Parham Ball Field?? Thank you, District #4 Recreation Committee, for your all that you do for the community, and Hole Lawn Service for bringing our dream alive!

Don't forget: the District #4 Recreation Committee is hosting the Socially Distanced Vendor Fair on Sunday, July 25th from 10am to 2pm at the Parham Ball Field. Lots of great vendors will be on hand and the Parham United Church will be having their bake table (by the covered section of the canteen!) Hope to see you there!

Please be patient as I learn what everyone would like to see in this column. As always, feel free to contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. should you like to share the details of anything in our community!

Back to top

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

From Yvonne Wash, secretary, Perth Road United Church: Please note: While Ontario has moved into Stage 3, it has been decided that we will remain with podcasts only until further notice and will keep you informed of any changes. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website, which is: www.pruc.ca.

From Vera Shepherd, Chair of Worship Committee: The Perth Road United Church Anniversary Service (usually held on the second Sunday in August) will be postponed until further notice.

HAPPY 60th ANNIVERSARY to Ken and Vera Shepherd.

Birthday wISHES to those who have birthdays this week.

Over the next few weeks, I will be sharing some history of the present Perth Road United Church from Vera Shepherd’s book “Perth Road United Church – A History”

Part 1: Perth Road United Church

The Perth Road Congregation was continuing to worship in the Union Sunday School Hall, (built in 1884) (Used when in 1950, due to declining numbers, the people of Opinicon kindly offered Perth Road their church to be used as a hall. After much discussion, the people of Perth Road accepted the offer but decided to rebuild it as a church and use their own building for the purpose it was built… A Sunday School Hall. A site for this lovely church had to be obtained, but this obstacle was overcome when Mrs. Ardeila Harris (Walter McFadden’s sister) gladly donated the beautiful spot where the church now stands. (Used with permission of Vera Shepherd)

(Part 2 next week)

Back to top

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

Pine Meadow Nursing Home celebrated Christmas in July last week with Christmas cookies, frozen hot chocolate, traditional turkey dinner and all the trimmings. It would not have felt like Christmas without a visit from Santa and It was followed by a Christmas parade with a twist! It was a jam-packed, fun-filled day for everybody!!

Pine Meadow Special Needs Fund is looking for your sponsorship and donations to help fund a patio & walkways in a new courtyard, additional ceiling fans, BBQ, computer & entertainment upgrades and other needs to improve the quality of life, comfort and well-being of both residents and staff! Every $25 donation will receive a proud supporter of Pine Meadow Sticker, along with a chance to win a beautiful hand-made quilt donated by Land O Lakes Quilters & Crafters that was appraised at $1000!!! The draw will be held on Thursday, October 7th, 2021! For more information, you can contact Sarah Thompson, resident Program Manager at 613 336-9120 Ext. 226.

Thanks to the everyone’s continued support and the tremendous success of their previous event, St. Killian’s Church will be hosting another yummy bake sale on Saturday, July 31st at 5984 Ardoch Road from 10am to 1pm! Don’t miss out!! If you would like to pre-order a favourite treat, call 613 479-0070 or Facebook message St. Killian’s church by July 25th for more information!

You will be very pleased the next time you drive Hwy 506 through Meyers Cave to notice no more construction!! Last Friday night, I drove through with great ease! The median was gone, the traffic light was off and the road was paved! YAY!!

Back to top

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

No column; check back next week!

Back to top

Verona

Debbie Lingen

Art in the Sawmill will be held on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 from 12pm to 4pm at 6037B Verona St. There are many new artisans this year. They will be following COVID protocol. Masks will be mandatory inside the mill.

The Verona Free Methodist Church will be having drive-in movies every FRIDAY during the Summer. On July 23, they will be showing "Trolls World Tour". Location is the Verona Free Methodist Church (parking lot). Free admission! All welcome! Donations accepted! Canteen available from 8:15 to 8:45pm. Movie starts 8:45pm. In case of heavy rain, the movie will be cancelled. For a list of all the movies, log into the VFM website https://www.veronafreemethodistchurch.com/

The Parham Agricultural Society is NOT hosting a Parham Fair this year because of the Covid issues. Instead, they will host a Vendor's Market on Saturday, August 21st. They are now seeking artisans of any description, people who might want to sell garage sale items, or flea market vendors. They can set up a tent or sell off their tailgate. The display is up to them. The cost for each vendor is $25.00 and it will be reimbursed the day of the event. The market will run from 9am to 3pm on the Parham Fairgrounds. To register, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Back to top