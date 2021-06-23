Jun 23, 2021

These columns from our community reporters are updated every week.

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Hope all the Dads out there had a happy Fathers Day. You guys sure deserve it!

Wasn’t the much-needed rain we got appreciated. Lawns were looking pretty brown.

Rural Frontenac Community Services are now setting up their Summer outdoor programs in Central Frontenac. If you would like to register your youngster, please go to www.keyon.ca, or give them a call at 613-279-3151 x 5.

Please don’t forget the drive-thru drop off for the Lion’s fundraiser, June 26, 10:00am to 1:00pm. The Club is collecting used eye glasses, hearing aids, non perishable food stuffs, hygiene products, pop cans and tabs along with liquor, wine and beer cans and bottles. The Lion’s hope to see you in the Crossing Pub parking lot, helping them help the environment.

News from the Arden Pastoral Charge. For the next three Sundays Sarah Hale will post a service of scripture, meditation and prayers on the web site (www.ardenpastoralcharge.ca) Any changes to the Sunday services will be decided after the July 7th official Board meeting. The Charge would also like to inform the Congregation that the Search Team is actively looking for applicants that are within the scope of the priorities required for the vacant ministry position. As the process continues, progress will be reported.

Just a gentle reminder about the fundraising dinner at Circle Square Ranch June 30. Please get I touch with the Ranch at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 613-335-5403. The Ranch thanks you, in advance.

Please get that second vaccine shot so we can move forward to our new normal.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

I got this great note from Al Rankin this week. Please consider helping out if you can! Here we go: Remember that bicycle in your garage that you haven’t hopped on since 2014? The Canadian Cuban Friendship Association is collecting used bicycles over the summer which will be sent to Cuba in the fall. Cuba is dealing with severe shortages, including gasoline, so a bicycle can make a huge difference to a whole family there. If you have an adult or children’s bike that you are willing to donate, Al Rankin will be very glad to come over and pick it up anywhere in the area. Call 613 353-6650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Marcie Asselstine from RFCS reached out to advertise that the EarlyOn FREE park program for families with children ages 0-6 years old have reopened. Here in South Frontenac, they offer programs at many locations throughout the work week. Be sure to check out the full schedule and register at www.keyon.ca. For more information call 613-279-3151 ext. 5 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

What do you call a bee that’s having a bad hair day? A frisbee!

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

"The Cloyne and District Historical Society Calendar is back for 2022!

It will be available starting July 3 at the CDHS table (bi-weekly) in the Northbrook Farmers' Market and at the Museum in Cloyne when it is allowed to open in Covid Stage 3. Thank you for supporting our local Museum and Archives."

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes, in partnership with Finnegan’s General Store and Myers Cave Resort, will be giving out ice cream bars on July 1, 2021 to celebrate our country’s 154th birthday. It will be first come-first served while quantities last. It will be a drive through format. The event will begin at 11:00am and last until 1:00pm (or until they run out of ice cream.)

From Land O’Lakes Rescue Petting Farm: “Hello to all our valued visitors, volunteers and supporters; we officially will be opening on Saturday June 26, 7 day/week from 11am to 3pm. Anyone wishing to come visit prior to that date must book an appointment, to assure someone will be here to take you around.

What's new at the farm?! We have been renovating the store so we can officially open year-round for visitors. Fresh baked goods, ice cream and food are available at the new take-out window or in the store. The playground has been moved for your children's enjoyment. We are having a Fund Raiser Family Fun Day on July 3rd from 9am to 3pm! Zanzar the Magical Genie is coming! Cookie decorating, crafts for the kids to do and a large yard sale (new & used items) and bake sale. Join in the fun, buy something, or just come for a tour. Social distancing will be in place. We want everyone to have fun but also stay safe. (yard sale will run 2 days - Saturday & Sunday). Donate your empties! Pop cans, liquor, beer & wine bottles/bags & cans all support the animals year round. The animals are excited and love all the visitors! Hee haw!! See you soon!!”

St. Kilian’s Church at 5984 Ardock Rd is having a bake sale on Saturday, July 3, 2021 between 10:00am and 1:00pm. Don’t miss out! If you would like to pre-order a favourite treat, call 613-479-0070 or FB St. Kilian’s Church by June 26, 2021.

The emergency phone number for pets left in a vehicle anywhere in Ontario is 310-7722. No area code needed!

Denbigh

Angela Bright

As June comes to a close, students, staff, bus drivers and teachers are celebrating the end of another school year. Congratulations for your efforts and accomplishments. Enjoy your summer break; you certainly deserve it!

Calling all kids! The TD Summer Reading Club has just launched online! Read books, write stories, review books, watch videos featuring Canadian authors and illustrators. You can sign up through your local library or register online at tdsummerreadinglub.ca.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank will be open is Tuesday, July 6th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Food Bank dates are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Harlowe

Marie White

We’ve had a real different type of June. Never can I remember it being it being so hot in other years. I have planted beets and carrots three times, still not too many plants, even after watering them. The rain out there on Monday was sure welcome.

There will be greetings, ice cream and cake flowing in Northbrook on June 25. Nora Goodberry will be celebrating her birthday. Happy birthday, Nora, and hope all your wishes come true throughout the year, with excellent health. Many more in store.

I wonder how many more years we will have these pesky caterpillars. They sure are destroying our trees all over the country.

It is nice that this week we did not hear about anyone passing on from this planet. Hoping this is the good news for a long time. Stay safe.

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

Congratulations to the Grade 8 graduates from Harrowsmith Public School.

It is nice to see the bikers and people walking on the Cataraqui Trail. A reminder that all dogs must be on a leash while using the Cataraqui Trail and ATV’s and dirt bikes are not permitted. Check out the signs that are posted.

Thank you to Mr. Starke for the lovely flower containers and the flowers planted in them. They make the building very inviting and will be enjoyed by everyone. It was a gesture much appreciated by the Harrowsmith Beautification Committee.

Henderson

Jean Brown

We sure got some noisy excitement in Henderson when the Ministry of Natural Resources landed their helicopter at the Henderson Hall complete with two fire crews and plenty of equipment that had been used for the Hungry Bay Fires. Such a wonderful crew of people, indeed, and so fantastic that our hall could be become a command post for the helicopter fire mission. All is well - the fires are all out and folks are respecting the complete and total fire ban in our village and beyond.

Father's Day happened in small socially distanced events throughout the area. Congratulations!

Henderson United Church and their sister churches at Mountain Grove and Arden are enjoying the virtual lay leadership of Sarah Hale. Thanks to Sarah, a weekly service of scripture, meditation, and prayers is posted on the Pastoral Charge website. ( www.ardenpastoralcharge.ca)

Last week, I erroneously reported on the burial of the late George Gaylord which is still yet to happen- coming up. Sorry for my mistake, folks.

Second vaccinations are happening, with thanks to all who are working so valiantly to make these vaccine ventures run so smoothly. We continue to follow all Covid protocols, including masks and distancing, and anxiously await the return of nail and hair salons. I need a new hair-do big time! Stay safe, everyone.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Summer officially arrived on June 20th. Students and teachers alike are ready for the break! Howard is back with his weekend garage sale.

Great news! We have added additional Introduction to Pickleball sessions and are now taking registrations for both Beginner Level I and Beginner Level II. Come see what all the excitement is about! Contact Kelli at 613-545-5288 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

EarlyON programs provide opportunities for sensory play, creative art, music & movement, language & literacy cognitive & problem solving, science, dramatic play and active play. This is a free program for parents and caregivers with children ages birth to 6 years. You must register in advance. Programs begin at 9:30am and most run until 12:30. Locations are as follows: Sydenham Backyard at 4365 Mill St. Sydenham; Plevna Clar-Mill Community Park; Depot Lakes, 1662 Second Lake Rd., Godfrey; Centennial Park, Harrowsmith; McMullen Park Beach, Verona; The Point Municipal Park, Sydenham; Sharbot Lake Beach, Sharbot Lake; Kennebec Wilderness Trail, 936 Hwy 7, Central Frontenac; Ken Garrett Memorial Park, Inverary; Gould Lake, 1540 Gould Lake Rd., Sydenham; and Long Lake Beach, Public Beach Rd., Central Frontenac.

For more info, contact: Marcie Webster at 613-279-3151 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Save the Date - July 24th - to enjoy a Chicken Barbecue Dinner prepared by the Storrington Lions Club. More details will follow.

My treat of the week! Bruno removed and cleaned all the screens around the house. I followed cleaning all the tracks and sills. Then Jay arrived from Quality Window Cleaning and everything sparkled... Oops! Then it rained! Still looks good.

Our Lakes is a free monthly e-magazine and an easy enjoyable read. The July issue will be sent out to just over 12,000 readers! Well done! A quick email and you can enjoy your free copy! This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Open air burning – check the Township website first!

Bicycles please! The Canadian Cuban Friendship Association is collecting used bicycles to be sent to Cuba in the fall. Cuba is dealing with severe shortages, including gasoline, so a bicycle can make a huge difference to a family there. If you have an adult or children’s bike that you are willing to donate, call Al Rankin. He will pick it up anywhere in the area. Call 613 353-6650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Fill A Bag - Clothing Sale! on Monday, June 28th from 3 to 6 pm. at Battersea United Church. Squeeze all you can into your bag for $5.

Good For Loons? Join this informative webinar! Tuesday June 29th from 7 to 8 pm. Kathy Jones, Manager of Volunteers for the Canadian Lakes Loon Survey with Birds Canada/Oiseaux, will be sharing with us all the things we need to know to make our lakes healthy for loons! Kathy will speak for about 20 minutes and then the floor will be open for questions. Join us at www.dogandcranberrylakes.ca.

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Sharbot Lake in 1887 – In 1887, a group of tourists from England took the K & P Railway from Kingston to Calabogie. Here is what one tourist had to say about their stop in Sharbot Lake: “At Sharbot Lake, three hours or so from Kingston, we crossed the line of the Canadian Pacific. There is something very startling in the suddenness with which, after traversing so wide a tract of wilderness, one comes unexpectedly upon the platforms and waiting rooms of a great, busy, bustling railway junction. At Sharbot Lake we burst once more upon a little sporadic island of advanced civilization…The Canadian-Pacific train was waiting at the junction station, with its handsome equipment of drawing-room cars, the finest rolling stock on any railway in the world; and boys offered us the latest Montreal or Toronto papers at that oasis of culture…Yet, even now, Sharbot Lake has but a tiny village of wooden shanties by the side of a romantic island-studded sheet of water; and all its steep craggy shores are covered still with a glorious covering of Canadian forest. At Sharbot Lake, however, we saw the very last of civilization. Beyond that point the log huts themselves ceased abruptly, and we found ourselves in the midst of unadulterated nature. Not even a fence shut in the railway. You can read the entire article of this traveller’s observations at this link:

https://archive.org/details/newcornhill08londuoft/page/40/mode/2up?q=Calabogie

Source: Internet Archive. “Calabogie,” The Cornhill Magazine New Series Vol. VIII, January to June 1887, pp. 37-47. There is no name attached to the article so we don’t know who wrote it.

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Let’s remember all the dads, whether they are step dads, grandfathers, fathers in heaven, real fathers. It was also the beginning of bass season. Hopefully the big one was caught.

Anniversaries are Don and Brenda Martin, Jack and Marilyn Hamilton, Dave and Debby Hartwick, Doug and Aileen Whan. Doug and Aileen are the new residents at Sharbot Lake Retirement. We wish them well.

We recently had the test for the virus. We get it every 2 weeks, even though we had 2 vaccines.

Birthday greetings are Penny Cota, Linda White, Leslie Whiteman, Jan Flieler, Wilbur Maracle, Brian Sly, Ruth Oliver, Norma Harper, Rick Brown, Kaitlin Hannah, Andrew Young, Barbara Akey, Morgan Noonan, Susan Peters, Roxanne Corkum, Sandy Wood.

Even though some stores are gradually opened, we must still practise safety.

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

The benches at Waites' Beach were a gift to the beach by Ingrid Jansen, who passed away last fall. As Ingrid's daughter, Kaija, and her son-in-law, Alex, were in Ompah on the weekend, it was the perfect time to install plaques on the benches in recognition of her gift. While there, the benches were in use, just as Ingrid had intended.

Rural Frontenac Community Services have reopened the FREE EarlyOn program for children ages 0 to 6, and their caregivers. It will be held on Tuesdays at Clarendon Miller Community Park from 9:30 to 12:30. Please preregister at keyon.ca as spaces are limited to 8 children.

Parham-Tichborne

by Colleen Steele & Christine Teal

Hope all dads had a great day on Sunday. Nice to welcome in the first day of summer with a warm day.

Tiny branch has been added to our family tree... Josh & Carly Neadow have a third daughter, Rosemary Joy. Grandparents Harry & Mary Joy, as well as Great Grandma Zelda Hannah welcome with love their precious bundle.

On the other side of the family tree, one limb has been broken... Aunt Norma Harpell has passed. SIncere condolences to her brother and her sisters, one of which is Eileen (Doug) Whan.

Just a reminder of the Lions Club recycling and drop off and food bank collection on Saturday from 10 to 1pm at the Crossing Pub in Sharbot Lake.

Well, students, you did it!! We are all so proud of every one of you. You sure will remember and reflect in later years on this pandemic and how it influenced your life. Congratulations to all students, as well as the educators - great job.

As you drive by Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, please take notice of the beautiful garden around the two original trees from the former Sharbot Lake High School, which made an excellent back drop for the graduates photos at their graduation ceremonies held this week.

Sorry we haven't heard from Eli Abrams, who was interested in becoming the Parham/Tichborne reporter. The number left on our answering machine did not connect us, so please try again to call us or email. Because of this, we are still reporting the news.

With all the houses either on the market or that have recently been sold, we'll have so many new neighbours.

Farmers are starting to cut their hay fields. Hopefully they'll get it done before these tent caterpillars have eaten it.

Lots of people in the area are getting their 2nd dose of the vaccine - let's hope we can soon return to some sort of normal.

Family and friends are invited to a Drive By Graduation Ceremony for Riley Teal on July 3 from 6 to 7pm. If you can drive down the track bed and he will be in the back drive way for you to share your best wishes with. Thanks so much.

Princess Diana once said, "Family is the most important thing in the world."... How true.

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

From Yvonne Wash, secretary at Perth Road United Church: We have made it into Stage 1! In person services are still restricted to 15% capacity, so we will be remaining with podcasts and will keep you informed of any changes. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website, at: www.pruc.ca.

If members of Perth Road United Church congregation, or anyone enjoying these podcasts, wish to forward their offerings to help with the ongoing expenses of the church, please send your cheque to the church's treasurer (information below). For those who regularly give to the Mission & Services Fund (or who wish to) please do so now, this is still very much needed for all the good work that is done with these funds. Please include this when sending in your offering, making sure to indicate that it is for the M&S Fund. Send cheque to Treasurer, Perth Road United Church, 5614 Perth Road Crescent, Perth Road, ON, K0H 2L0.

From Vera Shepherd: The Annual Wilmer Cemetery Memorial Service (Usually held on the second Sunday in July) and the Perth Road United Church Anniversary Service (usually held on the second Sunday in August) will both be postponed until further notice.

Birthday wishes to those who have birthdays this week.

Meanwhile, here’s what’s been keeping Carol O’Connor and David Pickness busy and active, and also some of the things they miss.

Carol is working out of their house for Queen’s University. She explains, “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, we had a week before we were scheduled to leave and begin working from home, which gave us the time to familiarise ourselves with the various virtual platforms we were going to be using. Then it was just a matter of bringing the IT equipment home. We had a room in the house here where we could set it up and fortunately had an internet connection. So workwise, we were good. Having the internet, we’ve also been able to keep in contact with family and friends. We were lucky enough to do a few socially distanced outdoor meetings, depending on restrictions. We’ve been able to go for walks on the Cataraqui trail, and we’re also looking forward to getting out on the water soon.”

David, who works at Rigney Building Supplies in Kingston, adds, “Although there is a pandemic, we’ve been constantly busy. I can’t wait to get out in the boat and do some fishing.”

Carol continues, “The one thing we have missed, because our families are in the UK, is the ability to travel overseas to visit with them. We also miss those times when we could just jump in the car and go over the border to the US for the day. We miss the dining out, although we often avail ourselves of The Cookery in Iverary for takeout.

We’ve realised these are difficult times and we have to isolate, and follow the protocols. We’ll come through this.

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

Great news for our community! The Rural Frontenac Community Services has re-opened their FREE EarlyON outdoor program in our area on Tuesdays! It runs from 9:30-12:30 at The Clar-Mill Community Park, 6598 Buckshot Lake Road, for children 0-6 years old and their caregivers! Spaces are limited to 8 people right now, so if you would like more info, you can call (613) 279-3151 Ext#5 or you can pre-register at www.keyon.ca.

Milligan Meats in Cloyne has updated their hours for Fridays and this change will be in effect until labour day weekend; Monday – Thursdays and Saturdays are 9-5, the new Friday hours are 9-8 and Sundays are still 10-4.

This is exciting news for Provincial Park visitors! Did you know you can rent a full week Parking Permit at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library for free with your library card subscription to visit places like Bon Echo, Charleston Lake and Frontenac Provincial Parks! For a complete list of parks and their dates of operation, you can visit www.ontarioparks.com. If you would like more info, you can visit www.kfpl.ca or call in Plevna at (613) 479-2542 or Cloyne (613) 336-8744.

Speaking of The Kingston Frontenac Public Library Branches in Cloyne and Plevna, here are their curbside hours of operation for you! Plevna is open for curbside pickup on Tuesdays from 2-4 and 5-7, Thursdays from 2-4 and 5-7, Fridays and Saturdays from 10-1. Cloyne is open Tuesdays 10-3, Wednesdays 5-8, Fridays 12-4 and Saturdays 9-noon.

It’s back!! St. Killian’s Church Bake Sale will be coming up next Saturday July 3 from 10-1 at 5984 Ardoch Road! There will be a fabulously huge assortment of yummy baked goods!! Remember to go early for your best selection!! If you would like to pre-order any goodies by June 26th , you can call (613) 479-0070 or Facebook message St. Killian’s Church. Covid protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe.

The Hot Rod SmokeHouse is officially now open at 22 Spencer Avenue in Cloyne! They are across from the Shell Gas Station and behind the motel. Their menu includes a delicious Smoked Rib Dinner, a Smoked Pulled Pork and Sweet and Sour Pork Seasoned Dinner, along with other mouth-watering choices! For more info, you can call (613) 827-2721.

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

Well kids, parents, teachers, everyone, you did it. School is over. Thank you to everyone who had to adapt to virtual learning and the challenges that came with it. It was not a easy year for education but you did it. Grade 8 and 12 graduations were different but certainly memorable for the grads. Kudos to those who were involved in making their big day as special as they all deserve. And way to go graduates. All the best in your new adventures.

Road side veggie stands are popping up all over, yard sales, so nice to see. Please remember to be respectful of social distancing and proper face covering.

I hear the garden at the Grace centre is doing amazing this year. So nice to see it doing so well. Be sure to check out their market on Thursdays from 12-2 or while quantities last. Wear a mask and social distance please. Cash only. Support our local food security programs while enjoying some fresh grown produce from right here in our village.

Bass season o-fish-ally opened last weekend, anyone got any good bragging stories yet? Please be mindful when on the water, lots of people are enjoying our lakes these days. Respect those around you, there’s plenty of water for everyone to enjoy

So the Canada geese seem to have chosen our beach as a party place, a early Canada day celebration I guess. As nice as it is to see them around, as they are beautiful, hopefully they soon move on so the pollution problem at the beach can be resolved.

From the looks of all the trees around, the battle is ongoing right now with caterpillars. Such a shame. Hope they soon take a hike and some regrowth can happen on the trees.

Keep up the good work Sydenham, we’re into tourism season, which means out of region visitors are bound to show up, but we’ve come this far in the trials and tribulations of COVID, let’s continue to do what we do best, small town pride and take care of one another.

Verona

Debbie Lingen

Verona K&P Trail Cleanup, in conjunction with Unsmoke, will be held the week of June 27th to July 3rd. Register your section of the K&P trail for cleanup and you will receive a free lunch, t-shirt and they will take away all the garbage you collect. Help keep our trails clean. e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 613-374-5214 to register for this event.

Prince Charles Public School Parents Council would like to give a big thank you to Jamie Cook, owner of Godfrey Repairs. He donated not only the sweaters, but the graphic work for the Grade 8 graduates of PCPS, as well!

A quick update on the community garden in Bellrock. They are searching for volunteers to water the plants. They have only 1 person free to do it for next few weeks. There are full water barrels in the park. As a Covid safety precaution, please bring a watering can. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Ontario Woodlot Association have posted their webinar on Friends of the Napanee River YouTube channel on Gypsy Moths that was held on Thursday, June 10th. It was a very informative event with TONS of information on the recent devastation of our woodlands by Gypsy Moths. Here is the link to the webinar: https://youtu.be/pIw103-FHLk

To put things into perspective, DID YOU KNOW?:

Ground zero for gypsy moths in Ontario ranges from Bancroft to Kemptville. In Ontario, there were over 47,000 hectares or 180 square miles of devastation in 2019 with a whopping 585,000 hectares or 2300 squares in 2020! In their early stages of growth, Gypsy Moths can travel in the wind for several kilometres, landing in unsuspecting or otherwise unaffected trees and woodlands! Gypsy moths are voracious when it comes to oak trees, followed closely by maple, poplar, willow, other broadleaf trees... and even conifers, such as white pine trees. The moths can pose a public health concern similar to poison ivy!

... and much more information is found in this webinar !!

The keynote speaker is Eric Boysen, a woodlot owner in the Sharbot Lake area, a member of the Ontario Forest Health Network/woodlot owner and retired Director, Biodiversity Branch at Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. In this webinar, he presents an update on the current status of the Gypsy Moth hatch and provides a forecast of what we can expect throughout this year and into next year.

