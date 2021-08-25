Craig Bakay | Aug 25, 2021

North Frontenac Council’s regular (online) meeting was a rather uneventful affair, with a couple of delegations and a rather jarring shortfall budgeted to remediate the mould issues at the Ward 2 Shop.

Public Works Manager Darwyn Sproule advised Council to approve a contract with Donaldson Construction for $421,400 (including non-refundable HST).

Sproule said that the contract would require an additional $175,400 from the Infrastructure Sustainability Reserve Fund, which Council also approved.

In his report to Council, Sproule said that although four contractors attended the mandatory site visit, they didn’t receive and tenders.

“Donaldson Construction did submit a notice on the day of closing that they were interested in the work but couldn’t meet the schedule given other commitments,” Sproule said. “In accordance with the provisions of bylaw 94-16 (Policy to govern the purchasing of good and services) Section 7.2 Unresponsive or Excessive Bid, we entered into negotiations with DC to achieve an acceptable bid.”

The Township was successful in obtaining funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program of $100,000.

Sproule said that staff continue to work out of the shop with the attic area sealed restricting access and air quality testing in the work area has not identified any concerns.

“But on a couple of occasions when the attic has been breached, we had to vacate the Shop and work elsewhere until air quality testing was completed and acceptable results demonstrated.

“There are cost implication and impacts on the road maintenance operation (as) the road maintenance operation has to be temporarily relocated while the remediation work is being completed and this relocation is extremely difficult when we start winter operations.”

He said there are also two propane tube heaters that are out of service until the remediation is completed.

“Public work staff have an ongoing interest in the status of this project,” he said. There will be ongoing additional costs (eg engineering fees) the longer we spend retendering and/or delivering this project.”

Shabomeka Dam

Laura Logan and Brad Pound of the Shabomeka Lake Association appeared as a delegation requesting Council’s help regarding Shabomeka Lake Dam Access concerns.

“There are seven permanent residences in there now plus seasonals and this is a critical issue for them, Logan said.

She said Bon Echo Park not allowing vehicular traffic will restrict owners accessing their properties during spring and fall.

“We agree with the Park’s objectives of preserving the area (but) legal guidance indicates that the property owners’ right of way to the easement should be guaranteed. It has been in continuous use for this purpose for over 50 years.”

She said they are open to options including allowing owners to sign for keys to a gate (keys that would also be available to MVCA, hydro and emergency agencies).

“We are asking the Township to advise the MVCA to not sign an agreement with the Park on the placement of barriers until there is a satisfactory resolution,” she said.

Wheel of Awesome

Community Living executive director Dean Walsh and board member Paddy O’Connor were a delegation inviting Council to spin CLNF’s Wheel of Awesome in support of the organization’s 45th anniversary.

Wedding exemption

Council approved an exemption to the noise bylaw to allow a wedding reception to continue until midnight, which prompted Coun. Fred Fowler to ask that the noise bylaw be brought back and reworked to allow staff to make such decisions, rather than have them come to Council.

“I’m not sure I agree with Fred,” said Coun. John Inglis. “We should be wary of putting decisions on staff.”w

“If there’s a problem then we as a Council have to deal with it, not by putting it back on staff,” said Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin.

However, a resolution allowing the CAO to permit exemptions to the noise bylaw was passed 3-2. Fowler, Coun. Vern Hermer and Mayor Ron Higgins were in favour, Inglis and Martin were against. Coun. Wayne Good’s connection to the online meeting failed and Coun. Fred Perry is still out on medical leave.