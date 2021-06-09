Ontario Provincial Police | Jun 09, 2021

(NORTH FRONTENAC TOWNSHIP, ON.) - Members of the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision.

On June 4, 2021 just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle in the ditch on County Road 509 east of Canonto Road, North Frontenac Township. The driver, Zander CONLIN, 22 year old from North Frontenac Township was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 22 year old passenger from Ottawa was air-lifted to hospital by ORNGE, in serious condition.

North Frontenac EMS and Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation with assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist. A post mortem is being conducted.

County Road 509 at Canonto Road remained closed until about 2:30 a.m.