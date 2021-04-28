Jeff Green | Apr 28, 2021

The North Frontenac Lake Association Alliance (NFLAA) is an organization that includes 20 cottage, lake and road associations in a township whose population skews heavily to waterfront residents.

While there are 1,932 full time residents living in the township another 8,000 people are seasonal residents. The township is one of the few places that has almost twice as many dwellings (3585) than it does full time residents.

The associations that make up the NFLAA represent 55% of those properties, and because the properties are on the water, they represent a large share, over 80%, of all property assessment in the township.

The Alliance was founded in 2009 by Ron Higgins, who is now the Mayor of the township.

Bruce Moore, the current President of the NFLAA said that the goal of the Alliance is to work with township and permanent residents “constructively to engage waterfront property owners more widely in the affairs of the township.”

“Education and information sharing is a big part of our role. For example, in partnership with the township, the NFLAA hosted an education seminar with a panel of experts on septic re-inspections programs two years ago,” he said, in an interview last week.

Promoting a mandatory septic inspection program for waterfront properties is a major goal of the NFLAA, and it was the driving force behind a proposal that came to council last month.

Moore said that while the NFLAA appreciates that the mandatory program will be considered by the township in the future, and the existing voluntary system is maintained for the summer of 2021, he had hoped for more traction on Council.

“We had hoped for more of a commitment, but at least the process is moving forward” he said.

In addition to promoting septic inspection initiative, the NFLAA is launching a new website this week. The site www.nflaa.ca , includes information about a number of issues that the Alliance has worked on in the past and continues to work on now.

“We see the site as a resource for our members, for the township and for all residents in North Frontenac,” said Patricia McCarron, the Chief Administrative Officer/webmaster for the association.

Issues that the NFLAA is working on include: water quality, advocating for improvements in cell coverage and high-speed internet projects with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN); raising awareness of ways to combat invasive species, amongst others.

The NFLAA intervened in the Ardoch Lake condominium proposal, opposing a plan to use lot size averaging in place of minimum lot size restrictions, and the proposal was subsequently modified.

“While NFLAA represents lake and cottage associations, NFLAA is and has been a partner in the wholistic development of the township. We continue to look at better ways of working with the hamlets and other residents of the Township where a joint effort is needed if we are to make the township a thriving place to enjoy, live and work.” he said.

Going forward, the NFLAA plans to continue to promote and provide educational support for mandatory septic re-inspections. They are also represented on the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority planning committee for the development of a new watershed plan for the Mississippi, which is the largest river system in the township, along with the Quinte system in the west and south and the Madawaska in the north.

The NFLAA is also looking at the concept of the carrying capacity of lakes, in terms of the impact of development on phosphorous levels and other environmental factors.

“Our goal is to help lake associations in North Frontenac and the surrounding area protect and enhance their environment and maintain the quality of water in our lakes for future generations,” is how the mission of the NFLAA is described on their new website.