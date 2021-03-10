Craig Bakay | Mar 10, 2021

North Frontenac Council met (online) Wednesday morning essentially to decide how to spend about $420,000.

The funds in question ($420,920.92) are what’s left over from the $486,144 the Township received from the Province’s Municipal Modernization Fund (MMF) in 2019.

Staff reported that “to date, Council has approved using these (MMF) funds for the Efficiency Study in 2019, to pay our portion of the Service Delivery Review over and above the joint Grant received; the Ontario Municipal Records Management System software; Asset Management Software and assistance to amend the Asset Management Plan to comply with legislation.

CAO Cheryl Robson told Council that they would like to join with the County, Central Frontenac and Frontenac Islands to submit and Expression of Interest to the Municipal Modernization Program – Intake 2 (South Frontenac is making its own submission) but in order to do so “the Township shall fully spend or allocate the Modernization funding provided by the Province in March 2019.

Staff recommended four modernization initiatives:

Updated Roads Needs (Hardtop) and Gravel Needs Studies to build out the 10-year Capital Plan (including levels of service as required by legislation) — $60,000 estimate.

Automatic Standby Generators for the Ompah Communications Tower, Barrie Community Hall, Ompah Fire Station and Community Hall, Snow Road Fire Station and Barrie Public Works Garage — $100,000 estimate.

Installing a Communications Tower to improve the existing system and reduce dead zones, improve Emergency Services communications and provide for a safer operating environment — $180,000 estimate.

Building Condition Assessment detailed study for the Asset Management Plan (with levels of service included as required by legislation) — $80,000 estimate.

A fifth contender for funding was Mayor Ron Higgins’ plan for $100,000 to be allocated for business development, of which $30,000 would be earmarked for promotions and $70,000 for salary and expenses, including mileage, cell phone, etc.

Coun. John Inglis was originally supportive of the fifth option but Robson pointed out that the staff position, (currently held by Matt Walker on a temporary, part-time basis and up for renewal in July) has yet to be approved by Council for another year.

And Manager of Community Development Corey Klatt said he was “not comfortable with spending $30,000 on promoting the area because of covid.”

Council approved the staff recommended initiatives.