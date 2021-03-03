Craig Bakay | Mar 03, 2021

In response to an email request, North Frontenac Council voted to support Bell Canada’s application to expand its all-fibre broadband network at its regular (online) meeting Friday.

In a letter to the Township, Neal Hougham, project manager, network provisioning for Bell, said: “We are pleased to inform you that, based on our analysis of the opportunities available, your community will be included as part of a Bell application to expand our all-fibre broadband network.

“If this application is successful, your community will benefit from improved broadband access that supports the connectivity needs of residents, institutions and businesses in the area, including broadband speeds — using the world’s fastest internet technology — of up to 1.5 gigabits per second for downloads and up to 940 megabits per second for uploads.”

Coun. John Inglis expressed concerns about “what could be viewed as a public body in support of a private corporation.

“They have competitors you know.”

Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin wasn’t worried however.

“I can’t see anyone being competitive,” Martin said. “Bell will own the infrastructure.

“We shouldn’t put up a roadblock in front of a company willing to spend the money.”

Clerk-planning manager Tara Mieske pointed out that the Township has shown similar support in the past, citing a North Frontenac Telephone application awhile back.

Martin said that as he sees it, a successful application would allow Bell to install the fibre optics along main routes, with several hubs allowing access down secondary roads.

“We don’t have fibre optic hubs at this time,” he said.

Oversized bunkie

Council referred an application for an Official Plan amendment by Fred and Francis Pelley to build an “oversized bunkie” on their Buckshot Lake property to the committee of adjustment for comments and recommendations.

Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin said that while he wasn’t necessarily opposed to this project per se, the size of the bunkie, 12’x20’, concerned him.

“From the size of this, it’s not a bunkie, it’s a second cottage,” he said.

Clerk/planning manager Tara Mieske said that the reason this was coming to Council was because it’s on an at-capacity lake, otherwise it could be handled as a minor variance.

When Mayor Ron Higgins asked why the cabin was oversized, the Pelley’s daughter, Leanne responded: “It’s to accommodate my brother, who is blind, mentally challenged and in a wheelchair.”

Planner Jenny Kapusta said that this sort of cabin isn’t unusal.

“Many people have them,” she said. “In fact, their neighbour has something similar.

“It’s an accessibility situation.”

The building will have a bathroom with only a toilet and a sink, and no kitchen facilities.

Coun. Fred Fowler, Fred Perry and Vernon Hermer also expressed concerns about the size.

Telescope

Stargazers in North Frontenac could soon get to have a look through the Fred Lossing 14-inch telescope to be installed at the Star Pad on Road 506.

Coun. John Inglis said he and resident astronomer Gary Caldwell were working on the “building” to house it and it should be ready in April.

“It’s more of a slide-off cover than a building,” Inglis said.

Inglis also addressed a letter from the private donor expressing a desire that the telescope be in operation in 2021, acknowledging the current pandemic.

In the letter, the telescope is referred to as a “loan” rather than a “gift.”

“Basically, it means that if we use it for a year, we get to keep it,” Inglis said.