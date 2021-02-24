Craig Bakay | Feb 24, 2021

When North Frontenac Council began its 2021 budget deliberations at a special meeting Friday morning (February 19), they were 50 minutes late (technical difficulties) and looking at a 1.81 per cent or $112,240 increase over last year. Some four hours later, they’d whittled that down to 1.71 per cent or $106,240 to be raised through taxation.

That translates into $6,303,798 to be raised from taxation as opposed to $6,197,558 in 2020.

In his opening remarks, Mayor Ron Higgins noted that there are more permanent residents in the Township now but despite the pandemic, “we are conducting business as usual.”

He said: “We do not foresee and major issues and the future looks bright for North Frontenac.

In total, the Township expects to spend $18,417,054 in 2021. Not unexpectedly, the biggest chunk of that is roads at $7,857,890.

Many of the factors affecting taxation include projected decreases in revenue due to the pandemic such as $10,000 decrease in planning fees and $7,000 decrease for hall rentals. Insurance costs have also increased by $33,000.

However, as Treasurer Kelly Watkins pointed out, hall rental fees are never enough to revenue to offset expenses and there will be savings on heat and electricity.

On the plus side, the Township will receive a $39,400 grant from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund and see some reduction in training and conference costs as such things have become online and will likely continue as such for some time.

There was no change in the education levy this year.

Things removed from the budget during deliberations included $5,500 for new defibrillators, $500 for S.A.L.T. talks (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, they didn’t use the $500 they were allotted last year because covid cancelled meetings) and $1,000 for an internet hot-spot at Clar-Mill Hall because it’s already been completed.

They did add $4,200 for councillors’ extra internet costs but that won’t affect the budget because it can be charged to the money the Township got for covid-related expenses, and they added $1,000 for information materials related to short-term rentals (see below).

There were some chuckles as well when Higgins noted there was very little discussion on the Public Works Manager Darwyn Sproule’s budget.

“I remember when I first became mayor, we’d go on for half an hour,” Higgins said. “now it’s next to nothing.

“Good on you Darwyn.”

“It was a big fight every budget day,” said Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin.

CAO Cheryl Robson pointed out that the asset management plan as well as a gravel plan has essentially eliminated the need for yearly discussions.

However, the reduced discussion on roads and such wasn’t necessarily a good thing for everybody as after several different lines of questioning were directed toward Manager of Community Development Corey Klatt, he quipped: “Any chance we could go back to roads and ask Darwyn more questions?”

As the meeting was winding down, Higgins asked managers if they needed any more staff but Clerk/Planning Manager Tara Mieske somewhat surprised everyone saying she’d like to go through 2021 before thinking about adding staff.

“Also, it’s a challenge to attract a planner here for part-time work.”

Short term rentals

Although Friday was primarily a budget meeting, there was one other agenda item that received considerable discussion — short-term rentals.

Mayor Ron Higgins began by saying even though he’s received “over 100 emails” on the subject of short-term cottage rentals and he himself had proposed a bylaw back in July, he was withdrawing the bylaw.

Council agreed, with many arguing that renting out one’s cottage to help pay for taxes and insurance was a common practise and for the most part wasn’t a problem.

However, some councillors, like John Inglis, warned that while he wasn’t in favour of a bylaw at this time, the shadow of air bnb’s may be looming in the future.

“I think it’s something we’ll have to look at in the future,” Inglis said. “Some people are renting to irresponsible people and I don’t know how we deal with that.”

“It’s not just us,” said Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin. “FOCA (Federation of Ontario Cottage Associations) put out a document on it.

“But a broad brush is not called for at this time.”

“Enforcement would be difficult and gathering information for a conviction would be even more difficult,” said Coun. Vernon Hermer.

Council decide to compile some information (such as OPP numbers to call if you believe the noise bylaw is being contravened) for the Township Website and newsletters and budgeted $1,000 for it.

But no anti-rental bylaw was propposed.