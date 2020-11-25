File photo: Greg Ducharme, Rhonda Lemke and Stephanie Lemke with the new 7-foot illuminated snowmen welcomed visitors to Riverhill Farm in 2019

Nov 25, 2020

It was relatively easy for River Hill farms, who are located off the River Road in North Frontenac, to figure out how to adapt to pandemic protocols and keep providing the lift people need as the Christmas season approaches.

In their 7th year, over 120,000 lights are set up among the trees along a 1-kilometre loop at RiverHill.

Since it has always been an option to drive by the lights, 2020 is less of a challenge for the Christmas Light display than it is for other events. Although there will be no visits with Santa this year, the ‘Flamingo’ will still be open from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until the end of December with fresh hot mini donuts, and wagon rides, socially distanced of course, will be available.

Foot traffic will be less of an option this year than normal.

“We have changed up the display as we do every year, said Stephanie Lemke of Riverhill Farm, adding some lights and taking some down. We always want to keep things fresh.

The display opens this weekend and will run every night until December 30th for drive-through traffic.

Admission is free, and there are donation boxes at locations throughout the site. The display is a labour of love, and it is funded entirely by donations.

Riverhill Farm is located on Struthadam Road, which is accessed only from the Rive Road, which runs from Ardoch Road at Ardoch to Road 509 near Ompah.

(A note for people who use Google Maps – Struthadam Road is not a passable road from Road 506 near the North Frontenac Township office, only use the River Road)

For further information, email