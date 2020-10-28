Michelle Ross broke new ground presenting a mural made with photographs. She also baked the cake for the unveiling. Photo/submitted

Craig Bakay | Oct 28, 2020

Council moved its first order of business outside to view the five new murals which will soon be adorning locations throughout the Township.

The murals were done by Jennifer Hunting-Boomhower, Hannah Sabourin, Brian and Leane Bailey, Shiloh Ibey and Michelle Ross (who also baked the cake for the unveiling ceremony).

The locations for the new murals include: Marble Lake Beach, Cloyne; Shabomeka Lake Beach, Cloyne; outside the entrance to the Ompah Waste Site; outside the entrance to the Mississippi Waste Site and the Plevna Library Site.

The five new murals bring the total number of murals in the Township under this program to 20.

Remembrance Day

North Frontenac Township Council decided that they should go ahead with some sort of Remembrance Day ceremony this year despite Covid-19 restrictions and lack of participation from schools and the Tweed Legion. The decision was made at the regular meeting on Friday (Oct. 23) in Plevna with Mayor Ron Higgins, Coun. John Inglis and Coun. Fred Fowler in the Council chambers. Coun. Fred Perry, Coun. Vernon Hermer and John Inglis participated over the telephone.

“The Tweed Legion has informed us that they received a directive from their command and will not be able to participate this year,” said Manager Corey Klatt. “Likewise, the schools” will not be able to participate.”

“It’s Remembrance Day and we still need to commemorate the veterans,” said Mayor Ron Higgins.

“It will be short and sweet,” said Klatt. “It will be a short ceremony (and) perhaps we can live stream it.”

“There’s a lot of room at the cenotaph for social distancing but I believe you’re still restricted to 25 people,” said Higgins. “We could have a couple of councillors attend and lay Township wreaths but we should keep staff at a minimum because that could get us over 25 people quite easily.

“But there will be no food or indoor gathering.”

“Perhaps we can get somebody to play guitar like last year,” said Coun. John Inglis.

“We’ll get something worked out and get back to you,” said Klatt.

No speed reduction on North Shore Lane

Council denied a request from Buckshot Lake Cottage Association vice-president David Farquharson requesting the speed limit on North Shore Road be reduced to 40 kph from 60 kph. The letter cited potential dangers to pedestrians and other drivers “due to the narrow, winding and hilly nature of the road as well as the pedestrian traffic.”

“I’m reluctant to start changing speed limits without a more detailed study,” said Public Works Manager Darwyn Sproule. “There are more people here and they’re walking more, noticing more.

“We have more similar roads and there have been other similar email requests. You drive to the road conditions.”

Coun. Fred Fowler said there is a provision in the Highway Traffic Act requiring motorists to drive to the road conditions.

“I’d like to suggest that these emails don’t come to Council anymore and rather be sent directly to the Public Works Manager,” said Mayor Ron Higgins. “We did studies for just this reason and I think we’ve done everything we needed to do to ensure safety on our roadways. In my mind, we don’t have a problem.”

“It doesn’t matter what you post, people don’t read signs anyways,” said Coun. Fred Perry.

Coun. Vernon Hermer agreed against lowering speed limits, speculating that to do so would lead to a flood of similar requests.

Winter Maintenance in the ‘far northeast’.

Public Works Manager Darwyn Sproule told Council they have awarded a three-year contract for winter maintenance on Norcan Lake Road to Valley Landscaping & Excavating Ltd. Douglas to begin Nov. 15.

“We discussed with Madawaska Highlands taking it over but they’re not interested right now,” Sproule said. “They may be interested after the contract is up.

Riverhill Farm and Fine Foods

Coun. John Inglis presented a business profile of Riverhill Farm and Fine Foods.

“The real business side of Riverhill Farm is maple syrup production, run by Stephanie Lemke who has 8000 taps and still expanding,” said Inglis.

But Riverhill is also known for its Christmas lights display featuring more than 100,000 lights.