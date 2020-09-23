Sep 23, 2020

The North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour is on, this weekend September 26/27. It will be a little different than in previous years, but there are a great variety of artists taking part. The 12 artists and artisans participating are in 7 locations in a shorter version of the tour than usual, centred around Plevna/Ardoch and highway 506. All of the artists have found sheltered outdoor spaces to set up their work for viewing, and several of the locations host more than one artist. In considering whether or not to do the tour this year, Covid precautions were on everyone’s mind, of course. However the participating artists feel sure that with the use of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing, the tour can be very safe and successful again this year.

Linda Rush and Cathy Owen are the painters on the tour, and both have new works to show. Michelle Ross will have her beautiful photographs. Always popular are pottery and jewellery, and Trina Gorr and Jim Craig will provide lots of interesting works in these mediums. Popular fabric artists back on the tour are Betty Hunter and Debbie Emery – Betty with her sewing and handwork, Debbie with her spectacular quilts. Richard Emery and Bobby Morrison both work in wood, in very different ways, and the Oosterlakens will have their lovely concrete cast furniture and smaller objects available. To round out the skills for people to enjoy, Janis St. John does glass work and uses found objects to create sculptures, and Shaun and Heather Avery present customized home decor.

For details about the tour and a map, visit northfrontenacbackroadsstudiotour.com. Usually the last weekend in September has both lovely weather and beautiful autumn leaf colours. The artists are very much hoping for the same this year.