Sep 09, 2020

As we enter the Fall season in these Covid times, many of us are finding ways to live a more or less full human life while keeping ourselves, our families and our fellow community members safe. A number of the artists from the North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour having been weighing the pros and cons, and have decided to go ahead with the Tour this year, on its traditional last weekend in September. They feel they can display their work in a safe way, for both themselves and for visitors.

What could be nicer, as the good weather we have enjoyed this summer begins to fade away, than a nice car tour in beautiful North Frontenac. And for the artists, a rare chance to allow the public to see what they have been working on. For some artists Covid has provided an unusually productive and creative time, as fewer distractions have pulled them from their studios. And while most are learning the skills to share and sell their work virtually, looking at the actual original work is an experience that cannot be duplicated.

A number of the artists traditionally on the tour have decided not to take part this year. However 13 artists will be displaying in 8 different locations. Most of these locations will feature two or more artists, and will be outside under various forms of open air shelters. Covid restrictions will be followed, with guests asked to wear masks, to social distance, to use hand cleaner if they are going to touch what they see, and to leave information that will make contact tracing possible, should any problems arise. The usual snacks will not be available, unfortunately. Regular attenders of the tour will miss some of the artists they used to enjoy, but on the positive side, the tour will be geographically more contained, and it will be possible to do the whole thing in one day. Information about the artists participating, their locations and a map of the tour is available at the tour’s website northfrontenacbackroadsstudiotour.com. The artists are hoping to welcome lots of people on the weekend of September 26/27, between 10 and 4.