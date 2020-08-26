Aug 26, 2020
The fleet of local Sail Mazinaw boats endured light and variable winds, and intense sunlight on Saturday August 22. This year's crews sailed within their bubbles and without the social contact of previous years. Very few non-Mazinaw boats were in attendance. This year's date had not been announced until Frontenac News prompted the sailing group for a commitment. Then, with short notice, the annual sail was still a considerable success. The event is approaching critical mass and is expected to continue in future years. Mazinaw Lake is becoming known as a sailing destination.
