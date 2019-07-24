| Jul 24, 2019

Storrington Minor Soccer finished off its 2019 season on the weekend with a fun day style championship at Gerald Ball Memorial Park in Sunbury.

Director of Officials/Registrar Greg Horton said there were 44 teams participating representing 623 players.

“We have a crew of about 25 pretty dedicated referees too,” he said, referencing the warm temperatures on Sunday.

The various Division Champions (Divisions determined by age categories) were:

Division 3A — Storrington Lions Club

Division 3B — Rich Lakins Remax Finest Realty

Division 4A — Donaldson Construction

Division 4B — Cloverview Farms

Division 5A — Levac Supply

Division 5B Petrie Ford Sales Ken Mundell

More Stories

  1. Sydenham swarmed by horseless carriages
  2. Arden hosts 12 annual Artisans Garden Party and Open Studio Event
  3. Gas tax money allocated to K&P trail north of Sharbot Lake
  4. One take on the shortage of primary care physicians
  5. City of Kingston to look at their costs for Paramedic Services, Fairmount Home

Support local
independant journalism by becoming a patron of the Frontenac News.