Craig Bakay | Jul 24, 2019
Storrington Minor Soccer finished off its 2019 season on the weekend with a fun day style championship at Gerald Ball Memorial Park in Sunbury.
Director of Officials/Registrar Greg Horton said there were 44 teams participating representing 623 players.
“We have a crew of about 25 pretty dedicated referees too,” he said, referencing the warm temperatures on Sunday.
The various Division Champions (Divisions determined by age categories) were:
Division 3A — Storrington Lions Club
Division 3B — Rich Lakins Remax Finest Realty
Division 4A — Donaldson Construction
Division 4B — Cloverview Farms
Division 5A — Levac Supply
Division 5B Petrie Ford Sales Ken Mundell
