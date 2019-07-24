Sunday afternoon action in the Division 4 championships of the Storrington Soccer League. Photo/Craig Bakay

Craig Bakay | Jul 24, 2019

Storrington Minor Soccer finished off its 2019 season on the weekend with a fun day style championship at Gerald Ball Memorial Park in Sunbury.

Director of Officials/Registrar Greg Horton said there were 44 teams participating representing 623 players.

“We have a crew of about 25 pretty dedicated referees too,” he said, referencing the warm temperatures on Sunday.

The various Division Champions (Divisions determined by age categories) were:

Division 3A — Storrington Lions Club

Division 3B — Rich Lakins Remax Finest Realty

Division 4A — Donaldson Construction

Division 4B — Cloverview Farms

Division 5A — Levac Supply

Division 5B Petrie Ford Sales Ken Mundell