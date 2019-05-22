May 22, 2019

“There is much for all of us to learn about why a properly functioning septic system is integral to ensuring the safety of our drinking water and keeping our lakes healthy” according to Bruce Moore, Chair of the North Frontenac Lake Association Alliance.

The purpose of the three hour Septic Savvy workshop is to not only inform the public but to also receive input from the public on the topic of well-functioning septic systems and their impact on the environment and drinking water.

Septic system maintenance is not a new topic however there is new knowledge and lessons that have been learned about how to optimise the operation of household systems.

The workshop will receive current information and lessons that have been learned from the Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Associations, Kingston Frontenac Lennox Addington Public Health, Mississippi Rideau Septic System Office, Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority, and the Township of North Frontenac

The Lake Association Alliance has partnered with the Township of North Frontenac to offer this septic smart workshop on Saturday, June 8 at Clar-Mill Hall, Plevna from 9-12 noon. In establishing this joint venture, the Alliance recognizes that North Frontenac established a voluntary septic re-inspection program many years ago. As the Township website stages “systems that are improperly maintained, older or outdated or malfunctioning may have a negative impact on the environment, lakes and groundwater”.

The North Frontenac Lake Association Alliance has created a quick survey to make it easy for the public to send in their views, whether or not they are coming to the workshop. Please take the survey at .

For more information or to register email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. last minute registration will be possible at Clar-Mill Hall on June 8.