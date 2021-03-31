Stephen Duggan | Mar 31, 2021
The uninformed letters last week from Mary DeBassecourt and Carol Pepper serve only to mislead, and worse, contribute to the vaccine fear and hesitancy which will prevent us from ever achieving the level of community immunity that is needed to put this nightmare behind us. Publishing those fact-free opinions is a disservice. Let's stick with the science and legitimate medical advice please.
www.cbc.ca/news/marketplace/marketplace-covid-conspiracy-boot-camp-1.5963503
Stephen Duggan
