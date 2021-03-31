Pamela Giroux | Mar 31, 2021

The following are my reasons for rolling up my sleeve to get the vaccine:

1. To protect myself and also my family, friends and community.

2. The vaccines have been given to millions of people around the world to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

3. The vaccines have been rigorously tested in a short amount of time because we don't have a lot of time.

4. The virus is mutating and spreading faster, therefore immunizing people is the best way to stop it right now.

5. Thousands have died from this virus in every country around the world. Why wouldn't I do what I could to protect myself?

6. I am a grandmother, 76 years old with very young grandchildren and I want to live to see them grow up. I also want to protect them by getting the vaccine since my age group is more vulnerable to this deadly virus.

7. Seeds of doubt have been planted by those who believe not enough testing of the vaccine has taken place.

8. I have confidence that our scientific technology is much better than when the Salk vaccine for polio was introduced many years ago.

9. Diseases such as polio, diphtheria, small pox, whooping cough to name a few are almost unheard of nowadays because of vaccines.

10. So I am rolling up my sleeve to get the vaccine, not just for myself but for my family and the good of all including my community.

Pamela Giroux