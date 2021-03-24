Carol Pepper | Mar 24, 2021

In the editorial “60 is the new 80 Where Vaccine is Concerned” I found serious information presented in a humourous way. Is there a certain giddiness about the fact that our area is now receiving vaccines? It’s as if to say, “They (the vaccines) are here now . . . just give it to us, whatever it is''. I understand, but more information is needed. The vaccines are third stage experimental vaccines that have never been used before, approved on an emergency basis and administered in a state of emergency. How do we think clearly given all that emergency? Nothing is getting an adequate degree of checks and balances.

The author of the article even exhibited the gift of prophecy, correctly predicting that AstraZeneca would be approved for 70 years olds. What would not have been safe for me yesterday is perfectly safe for me today. Really? Fears over health complications with this vaccine caused many countries to suspend its use.

Many medical people are worried, and they do speak out, often at great personal risk. Can we even get answers to our questions from our health providers? We require knowledge of the risks as well as the benefits.

We are not buying bananas here, or red peppers, or new or used cars. Lots of people read this newspaper and while they may enjoy the humour of this article I wonder if they appreciate the handling of this matter in such a frivolous way. To ask, “Who needs a space aged ‘rdna’(?) vaccine when an old school AstraZeneca hair of the dog vaccine will do the trick? " could be comical in a different situation, but I find it incorrect in every way...and nonsensical, in a time I would prefer that things made more sense.

Carol Pepper