Edward Kennedy | Mar 10, 2021

Having read another report of activism relative to climate change, on the back page of the March 4, 2021 Frontenac News, I wondered how a "Green New Deal" could ever have spread its misrepresentations from the USA to here.

Perhaps Isi Ferguson and even Greta would be interested to know they have been rooked, based on the calculations of an expert.

To make the 2050 zero emission electrical generation goal using renewable energy sources, (wind and solar power) he calculated the actual 35% efficiency rate on sunless and windless days would require nuclear power backup, but even at that, to account only for the US needs, would require: 350,000 square miles of solar panels plus 1760 NEW 3000 mw nuclear power plants but the space for access and maintenance would double this area requirement

An alternative would be: 10.5 million 2 mw wind turbines taking 820,000 square miles of agricultural farmland, scenic and wildlife habitat land (25% of the Continental USA) plus 1760 new 3000mw nuclear power plants...using 1.8mw instead of 2.0mw turbines would require 11.6 million turbines on 30% of the lower 48 states (deceptive activist estimators of land required for green energy do not include the extra area required for maintenance and access to the so called "green energy equipment)

So those who rightly push animal rights, just how many birds would 10,500,000 turbines kill each year? How many animals would lose their habitat to 350,000 square miles of solar panels? What about the massive costs of replacement of these windmills and solar panels, with the latter losing up to 4% of their efficiency per year?

I have one question to anyone, I need answered but to which nobody has been able to confront.

This nation, with a huge acreage of forests that places us in a negative carbon situation, is paying trillions of dollars to a fake carbon tax scheme when in fact, other nations like Red China and India should be buying carbon credits from us. We are not a carbon producing nation with our vast forests that eat carbon dioxide.

All is never as it meets the eye and the carbon tax is one of those things as is the fake plausibility of so- called green energy.

