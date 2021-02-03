Jean Brown | Feb 03, 2021

I am opposed to the proposal for an addition to the municipal offices in Sharbot Lake, and request that this idea be cancelled permanently. It is morally irresponsible to add on to this building given its location so near the lake, given that the septic systems in Sharbot Lake and the wells in the village are close to being at capacity.An addition will increase the septic load and be a poor example to the area. It is a matter of time until municipal water and septic systems will need to be introduced in the village of Sharbot Lake due to this situation.Therefore the township should act morally responsible and cancel all building plans at their downtown lakeshore location thus- not adding any more stress on the existing water and septic systems. Furthermore off site working from home has become so popular that less and less office space is required by any organization including the township. Also it is only a matter of time until some other form of amalgamation will be forced upon us- requiring yet another building shuffle- so why add on to a building at this precarious time in history. Once again- it is morally irresponsible. As well, there are many halls, and existing buildings in the "outlying" areas that can be used for meetings and these buildings are currently very much under-used- why not use them?

Please send your concerns to the township: Cindy Deachman This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Jean Brown