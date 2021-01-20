Ken Millard | Jan 20, 2021

We are doing our part however the inconsistency of this government on this matter can be infuriating. This one size fits all, down-from-the-top approach feels uncomfortably totalitarian. At the time of the order in Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington, our overall community status was deemed GREY which is worth celebrating. As of Thursday the 14th of Jan we had just 12 cases/100,000 people. Yet, we were issued the same restrictive orders as the rest of “Southern” Ontario…likely due to our proximity to the GTA and for no other good reason.

Many seem unaware that these emergency declarations allow governments to pass laws without parliamentary approval. It’s a means of fast-tracking legislation that has sat idle in the pipeline, that may not necessarily be in the best interest of all Ontarians or Canadians for that matter. Top of mind for me is how painful it is to see the gradual degradation and broad attack on our Canadian charter of rights and freedoms. These are fundamental freedoms of mobility, protection against unreasonable laws, insurance that everyone is treated with the same dignity and consideration. Our good Canadian nature is being taken advantage of at every turn and there's a gradual erosion happening here at home right below our noses. The worst part is, this seems to be normalizing.

Yet somehow these orders are carefully crafted with exceptions to spare certain special interests from the monotony of lockdown orders. And guess what? Despite the lockdown in December, cases continue to soar echoing that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.” We need to be asking ourselves, our leaders, MPPs and local health officials the WHY, so we can truly figure out the HOW.

Check out these “Stay at home” order exceptions for example:

“Travelling to an airport, bus station or train station is permitted for the purpose of travelling to a destination that is outside Ontario.” Is air travel really essential or is it a luxury? Are we saying that the risk of spreading mutant viruses by air from such places as South Africa and the UK is low? Surely we can accept it for worthy causes like medevacs, search and rescue or security reasons…but at a time when we’re expected to not drive about this seems oddly inconsistent. S

“Gatherings are allowed for the purpose of a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite or ceremony permitted under the Stage 1 Order or making necessary arrangements for the purpose of such a gathering.” Ok, so as long as we have something to worship we can gather? Define religion? Does one’s faith protect from the virus? Seems oddly inconsistent given today’s digital means.

It feels as though our very sense of community is under attack, as we are even more disconnected from each other than ever in recent history. We are told that to be a good neighbour is to distance oneself from your neighbour, we're encouraged to keep to ourselves, and to call out those who don't conform on the 'snitch' line. Instead of collectively teaming together within our communities to achieve some sense of balance amongst this madness, for the most part it's causing a divide among us.

It’s about time we are afforded the dignity, respect and trust in the regions to manage their own school districts, their own health care within their own internal borders. It’s time the regions be split up in to smaller more manageable areas. Managed accordingly by stakeholders comprised of not only health experts but also those subject matter experts involved in infrastructure, education, commerce and industry that can work collaboratively together to solve the broader issues of the pandemic.

Lastly, this creates incentive to do better for areas that are struggling, build hope not disparity for all. Treat these regions as “Islands” within the province and use their source of strength to help other regions. I feel it is time to ask questions, to use common sense and to help each other within our own communities…the right way.

Ken Millard