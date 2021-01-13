Jeff Dubois | Jan 13, 2021

I found Dr. Dietrich;s open letter to Randy Hillier (Frontenac News December 20) extremely troubling. While I agree, wholeheartedly, with the doctor's insistence that good science be embraced in medical decision-making, and that we eschew the subjective nonsense espoused by Hillier and his wingnut supporters, there is an unfortunate consequence in Dietrich's objectivity.

In the hypothetical medical scenario where only one ventilator were available, and the triaging ICU practitioner were forced to choose between a 60 year old politician who contracted COVID at an anti-mask rally and an 87-year old senior who contracted the virus by virtue of living in a long-term care facility, objective science would dictate that the younger man be saved.

Dr. Dietrich's open letter has forced me to reevaluate my own objectivity.

Jeff Dubois