Ted Doleman | Oct 28, 2020

Yet again we have the “pleasure” of Randy Hillier weighing in on whether we should be required to follow health guidelines. I do agree with Mr. Hillier that our Provincial and Federal government actions have increased our fatality rate, but not by enforcing mask policies but by not resourcing and following plans already in place. If you have any doubt about following our present guidelines just look to what happened in Italy when they followed what Mr. Hillier supports at the start of the pandemic. I expect that my MPP would follow actual scientific data, I expect them to lead by actions, to not be influenced by foreign misinformation campaigns, and focus on what will actually get our economy back on track: defeating this plague. I would hope that they would be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Tom Hanks was being interviewed recently and he pointed to my uncle’s generation who, after surviving the great depression, went to war to defeat the Nazis and then built the society we enjoy. Mr. Hanks said that we have been asked to put on masks, keep socially distant, wash our hands, and when we can, stay home, this being “literally the least we can do.” My uncle spent the last 7 months of his life cooped up because some of us could not do these little things, and they were encouraged by people like you, Mr. Hillier. He, and the people you are supposed to represent, deserve better.

Ted Doleman