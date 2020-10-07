Mike Fetzer | Oct 07, 2020

I agree with Mr. Rodney Hoff—there is no real public health emergency, and health and government officials have overreacted and overreached with all their new safety protocols and mandates imposed upon the public. After all, I AM NOT A SHEEP! From now on, I will resist the government oppressors who require me to keep certain body parts covered in public. Oh, those face masks can be annoying, but I find the wearing of underwear and pants to be particularly uncomfortable, and especially stifling in summer. From now on, any member of the public who wants pathogen or eyesight protection from me can just wear dark eyeglasses and carry a supply of paper towels and Lysol to wipe my seat as I depart each restaurant, car seat, bus, train or boat. (Yes, according to public safety guru Donald Trump, Lysol is a cleaning agent as well as a covid cure.). I am donating my now obsolete size XL underwear to deserving charities. I plan to carry a can of vegetable oil spray—probably PAM— to keep me from sticking to vinyl and leather seats. But I will continue to wear a mask in public places to protect friends and community members from covid illness and death, and to stem further economic damage. Sheep may not be the brightest animals, but at least they have sense enough to protect the herd. Suddenly I’m feeling cold air drafts in new places, and I seem to have adhered to my leather sofa—but I am free at last!

Mike Fetzer