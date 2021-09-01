Maberly Agricultural Society | Sep 01, 2021

Due to the Covid Pandemic the Maberly Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 fair.

However, the board also made the decision that under the opening conditions set down by the health department, a couple of events could be held.

Therefore a very successful 4-H Beef Club achievement day was held on the grounds beginning at 9:00am. Nine young people, attended to show off their animals. The overall winners were Emma McLellan of Smiths Falls with the Grand Champion Heifer and Nathan Green of Perth with the Reserve Grand Champion Heifer. Showmanship classes were won by Junior -1st Eric Duncan, 2nd Lucas Badour, Intermediate 1st Emma McLellan, 2nd Carolyn Dawson and 3rd Leslie McLellan, Senior Showmanship was won by John Duncan of McDonalds Corners. Also competing in the events were Logan Badour and Alex Duncan. All young people were gone by noon when the second event began.

A very successful horse pull began at 12 noon. It was limited to 10 teams only. The overall winner was Shane Lynott of Kemptville, with his horses pulling 9,500 lbs. Winners were placed as follows: 1st Shane Lynott, 2nd Tom Cole, 3rd David Cole, 3 way tie for 4th Rob Munro, Shawn Mack and Robert Uens, 5th Bill Lee, 6th Eddie Rowswell, 7th Glen Mack and 8th Ken Uens.

We had this event live streamed on you tube and it can be viewed by going to the Ottawa Valley Horse Drawing Association website and click on the link.