Jul 14, 2021

“Want to fight erosion, discourage geese and spruce up your boring shoreline – all without breaking the bank?

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority offers a full-service, subsidized Shoreline Naturalization Program for waterfront property owners. We offer technical guidance, project management and financial assistance to help you get the job done!

What’s in it for you?

Naturalizing a shoreline can have practical and environmental benefits. Among them are: reduction of water run-off that causes algae blooms and excessive weed growth; Significantly reducing shoreline erosion and makes your shoreline more resilient; much cheaper and more eco-friendly than rock-based “rip rap” shorelines; discouraging geese; Inviting more wildlife to your backyard; Leaving less lawn to mow.

Why naturalize?

Ninety per cent of all lake and river life depends on a healthy shoreline to survive. But this “ribbon of life” also plays a crucial role in filtering out pollutants, reducing erosion and easing flood risks. By adding a natural buffer between your home and the water, you are protecting the health of our drinking water, ecosystems and shores.

What about my water access?

We know that convenient water access is paramount to an idyllic waterfront experience. Staff will work with you to prepare a customized plan that maintains your water access and your view.

What’s involved?

1. Site visit: RVCA staff will visit your property to discuss your vision and assess planting potential. Site visits can be scheduled for June through October.

2. Custom planting plan: Staff will work with you to develop a unique plan for your property, including recommendations for the best native species for your property’s growing conditions. They’ll discuss how you’d like to maintain your water access, seating areas and your view.

3. Choose your plants: You can choose which native trees and shrubs you’d like based on your custom planting plan and the RVCA’s available species list, and we’ll order them for you. The cost of the plants is subsidized.

4. Delivery and planting assistance: In spring, we’ll deliver your plants and, if you choose, we can even do the planting for you!

Who is eligible?

Waterfront landowners along wetlands, streams, rivers and lakes within the Rideau watershed, who commit to maintaining a healthy shoreline;

Lake associations, river groups or other not-for-profit groups within the Rideau watershed interested in completing shoreline demonstration sites, community plant hand-outs, or other shoreline stewardship projects.

For further information call 613- 692-3571 ext. 1192 or 1-800-267-3504 ext. 1192 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.