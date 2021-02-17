Jeff Green | Feb 17, 2021

The Ontario Lanark Frontenac Kingston (LFK) riding association didn’t waste much time after their federal counterparts formalised the candidacy Michelle Foxton last week.

On Wednesday evening (February 10), the provincial candidate selection meeting took place. Almonte resident, Amanda Pulker-Mok, who represented the provincial Liberals in riding during the 2018 Ontario election, will carry the party banner again.

The meeting, which was held on Zoom, featured greetings from the provincial party leader, Steven Del Duca.

“I am thrilled to see Amanda and her perspective. Amanda will play an incredibly important role in making sure we are talking the right way, and thinking the right way about education,” said Del Duca, He then commented referred to incumbent MPP Randy Hillier, saying “All of Ontario knows your current MPP is not the best example of how to lead in public, and how to set an example, I know we will do exceptionally well in the riding.”

After formally accepting the nomination, Pulker-Mok said she wants to be a “provincial member of parliament who is a leader, Someone who can work with people, work on doctor shortages in rural areas, work on broadband and on education. I am ready to be that leader.”

She works as a supply teacher in the Upper Canada District School Board and is a parent with school-aged children, and said that her perspective on education is something she will bring to the campaign.

“I know how hard teachers have been working during COVID. I won’t lie, it is exhausting. At the end of the day, I’m proud to call myself a teacher. I’m thankful for amazing students who make the work worthwhile.

“As MPP, I would advocate for smaller class sizes and more funding on special education.”

She said that what Ontario is going to require is a “post pandemic plan that includes smart investments, especially as far as small business is concerned. We need to put people first, invest in sick days, and we need the minimum wage to become a living wage. I am also running because I believe Conservation Authorities play a crucial role promoting the right kind of development.”

She concluded by saying that “people are talking about getting back to normal, after COVID, but I do not want to get back to the normal that we once knew. I want to look to the future, to improve the lives of our children, seniors and those who are vulnerable.”

The next Ontario election, which will take place by June of 2022, at the latest, will feature a new Progressive Conservative Party (PC) candidate.

No date has been set thus far for the PC nomination meeting.

The LFK Green Party is planning to have candidates in place, both provincially and federally, in the coming months.