Aug 12, 2020

The Friends of the Tay Watershed announced the recipient of their annual $1000.00 Watershed Guardian Bursary for 2020. The presentation, made possible through the generosity of Graham Beck and the Little Stream Bakery of Glen Tay, was made to Miss Mairead MacKenzie on Friday, August 7th. The brief ceremony was held by the Tay on Haggart Island at the Little Tay Branch.

Miss MacKenzie is a graduate of St. John Catholic High School in Perth. She plans to pursue further studies at Dalhousie University, Halifax, in Community Design with a focus in sustainability and a minor in environmental sciences. She also hopes to complete a master’s degree in architecture with a focus in environment. The Bursary will help her get started towards her career goal of becoming a professional planner and designer of sustainable communities.

Every year, since 2011, the Friends of the Tay Watershed have extended an invitation to students at local high schools, and, recently, university students who attended a local high school, to submit applications for this Bursary. Candidates wishing to apply should watch for notices from the Association’s web site, taywatershed.ca or next February in local papers and high schools for application requirements.