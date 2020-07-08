Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 08, 2020

Campfire explosion in Tay Valley

Officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to assist The Bathurst, Burgess, Drummond-North Elmsley Fire Department just before 10:30 p.m. on July 4th, 2020.

The incident occurred at a campground on Christie Lake North Shore Road just outside of Perth, Ontario and was reported as the explosion of a buried, propane cylinder at a campfire.

Officers attended along with Lanark County Paramedics and Ornge Air Ambulance transportation. Three individuals, including a seven year old child with serious burns were transported to hospital for treatment.

The Office of the Fire Marshall was contacted and the investigation into the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Traffic complaint leads to impaired charges

On Tuesday June 30, 2020 just after 11:00 a.m. the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Perth Road. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and taken to detachment for testing.

Sarah McCallum, age 37 from Kingston, Ontario has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired -alcohol and drugs 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension - 53(1) The Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Kingston. She was also given a 90 day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Frontenac OPP thank motorists for remaining vigilant and reporting impaired drivers. To report impaired drivers, call 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1.

Boat collision on Loughborough Lake leads to charges

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges after a boat collision on Loughborough Lake, in South Frontenac Township.

Officers responded to the scene, near Red Maple Lane, on July 1 at approximately 10pm. There had been no serious injuries when two boats collided, but one of the vessels involved had left the area.

The investigation led officers to another location on the lake, where an individual was arrested for suspicion of impaired operation of a boat. The suspect was transported to the Frontenac Detachment for testing.

Anthony Cameron, age 47 of South Frontenac Township, has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on September 10, 2020.

Male charged after incident at home in Central Frontenac

A resident of Central Frontenac Township is facing charges after an incident overnight.

On July 4, 2020, shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers with the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence in the Godfrey area, north of Hartington, after it was reported that a gun had been pointed at an individual and one vehicle had deliberately struck another. Officers arrested a suspect without incident.

A 23 year old male from Central Frontenac Township has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Assault - Spousal

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless storage of a firearm or ammunition - sec. 86(1) - two counts

Dangerous operation

The accused cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Male charged after officers threatened and cruiser damaged

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid numerous charges after a disturbance in Central Frontenac Township.

Officers and Frontenac County Paramedics responded to the incident, reported as a fight, on Powell Lane on July 2, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m. During the arrest of an individual, threats were directed toward officers and a cruiser was damaged.

John Badour, age 22 of Greater Napanee, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Assault a Peace Officer – two counts

Disarming a Peace Officer

Uttering threats

Mischief over $5000

Failure to comply with a release order