Submitted by NAEC | Mar 27, 2019

On Friday, March 22nd, twenty-three North Addington Education Centre students, from grades 9 to 12, travelled to St. Lawrence College to compete in the Limestone District School Board’s Ontario Skills Competition. Seven of these students were returning medalists, three from different events than the ones they were competing in this year.

In the Electrical Installations event, Lance Wagner won the silver medal, after signing as an apprentice with Robson Electric earlier in the week. Jared Mieske won the gold, after winning a silver medal at the Loyalist Skills Competition a few weeks earlier.

Owen Thibodeau, Grade 10, competed in the welding event in his first ever Skills Competition.

In the Photography event, Rachel Cumming, Kayla Newman, Kloe Thompson, Dawson McIsaac, Alexis Campbell, Bridget Campbell and Shana Johnson, completed a complicated Photoshop editing test. They then photographed the entire competition and edited their best twenty photographs. At the end of a gruelling day, Kayla won the bronze medal and Rachel took home the gold. Rachel also won the silver medal last year.

In the Graphic Design Studio Production event, Madison Lloyd, Lainie Snider, Sasha Berndt, Katrina Kellar, Devin Scott, Kaden Snider, Bradley Kavanaugh-Sweeney, Tyson Johnson, Jaydin Reid and Jakob Vlasic rose to the challenge of creating a logo, labels, packaging and a marketing poster for a company using their Graphic Design skills with Photoshop on a very ambitious timeline. When the dust had settled, Sasha Berndt won the bronze in her first ever Skills Competition, Lainie Snider won the silver medal and Madison Lloyd won the gold. Lainie and Madison are both previous medalists in this event.

In the Graphic Design Presentation event, Mackenzie Johnson, Willow Lawrence and Aidan Brough competed to “sell” their marketing campaign for the Ontario Skills Competition. They had to complete and present a poster, t-shirt and tote bag that spoke to a teenage demographic. Aidan won the bronze, Willow won the silver and Mac took home the gold. Mac won the bronze medal last year and developed the poster for this year’s LDSB Skills Competition.

These students have continued to show a dedication to furthering their experience in the Skilled Trades and stepping up to a challenge that many would find daunting. Rachel, Mac, Madison and Jared now move on to Provincials in Toronto, as part of Team Limestone, May 6-8th