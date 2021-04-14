Apr 14, 2021

In celebration of April as National Poetry Month, Kingston Frontenac Public Library is delighted to announce an online Poetry Writing Workshop with Kingston Poet Laureate Jason Heroux.

Joy has taken a backseat for most of this past year, as we've all navigated through one of the most troubling periods the world has ever experienced. What if joy were in the driver's seat for 90 minutes? Where would it take us? What would we see and hear? Please join Jason Heroux for this poetry workshop focusing on writing joyful poems.

Writing Joy: How to Write a Joyful Poem in Troubled Times will be offered twice: at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 and at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Both workshops will be the same.

They will be open to those 14 and older but spaces are limited. To avoid disappointment, please register in advance at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at (613) 549-8888.

A Zoom link will be emailed immediately upon registration. Participants will need to download the latest version of Zoom in advance to whichever device they’ll be using during the presentation.

For more information, visit www.kfpl.ca . Questions? Contact: Anne Hall at 613-549-8888, ext.3528 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.