Wil McKenny | Mar 31, 2021

The Ministry of Natural Resources and staff at Frontenac Provincial Park, in a joint press conference, have acknowledged that there is truth behind recent persistent rumours about their reintroduction of a somewhat controversial species.

“We were waiting until we were sure they were breeding successfully, and had established a significant colony,” noted park ranger S. T. Bear, “but a number of campers have reported being startled by their shadows passing over. And several pets have gone missing from cottages on the park perimeter.”

Although the nesting site’s exact location is still a secret, it’s thought to be on a high rock face in the north-eastern quadrant of the park. Reporters were shown photos, in one of which, an adult pterodactyl is shown gliding in to feed its young carrying two coyotes, one in each foot. “We were hoping they would provide some beaver control,” commented Bear, “but we also have an abundance of coyotes, so that’s ok, too.”

Bear went on to assure those present that the pterodactyl was originally native species to this area “a while back.” These particular ones are all descended from a cache of eggs uncovered by the recent melting of the Whatsenhoosit glacier in northern British Columbia. “Which does mean they’re going to be a bit inbred,” said Bear,” but the only possible undesirable effect we’ve noted so far is in their temperaments: the offspring seem somewhat more irritable and aggressive than their parents.” Campers will be advised to use the campsites in the south-western corner of the park as much as possible, so as not to disturb the flying reptiles.