Feb 03, 2021

Shout Sister has created a unique, enjoyable choir experience while singing from the comfort of your own home. We use Zoom to meet virtually weekly. Zoom is easy to install, user-friendly, and works on most computers, smartphones, and tablets. We have support to help you get set-up and running every step of the way. We will return to in-person practices when we are able to do so safely. You can Zoom from anywhere, so we offer monthly payments to out of town singers.

Shout Sister! takes an unorthodox approach to choral singing. We do not audition, and we sing a fun variety of music from pop and Motown, to folk, to a touch of country and blues. We learn from recorded tracks, so we require no reading of music. Our method is fresh and fun, and we are a warm and welcoming community.

Everyone is welcome. We would love to have you join us!

For information on joining please contact

Shout Sister has 25 chapters in Ontario. Please let us know where you live when contacting us and we will get you started with the closest chapter.