Dec 18, 2020

We have published our las print edition of the year on December 17. Our office will close at 4:30 p.m. December 18, and will re-open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday January 4,, 2020. The next paper will come out on Jan. 9/20. We will continue to post on this site before our next edition comes out on January 7th 2021, so check in periodically until we return to print.

To all our volunteers, readers and advertisers, thank you for your support over the past year and our best wishes for a happy and restful holiday season. See you in 2020.

Enjoy this Christmas art. It was our best art contest ever!

Navigation:

Primary - Xander Taylor-McNairn, Loughborough PS SK

Junior - Luke Peck Loughborough PS Grade 5

1 – Joshua Bowschar Loughborough

2 – Camden G GREC

3 – Mary NAEC

1 – Meghan Good Loughborough

2 – Hadley Babcock Loughborough

3 (tied) - Alex McConnel Loughbroough

3 (tied) – Claire Grant Loughbrough

1 – Emily Shawcross Loughborough

2 – Rya Gordon Loughborough

3- Talia Lees Loughborough

1 – Kailee Novak Loughbrough

2 – Blythe Hallford Loughborough

3 – Allie – Prince Charles Public School

1 – Isabelle Tye Natalie Tippin St. Patrick’s

2 – Chelsea Hooper Loughborough PS

3 (tied) – Oliver Gouthro Loughborough

3 (tied) – Addison Fleming Loughborough

1 - James Shibley, Kyle Murphy St. Patrick

2 – Joseph Lyons NAEC

3 (tied) – Eva Webster GREC

3 (tied) – Savannah Rose PCPS

1 - Hannah Hearns, Grade 8 GREC

2- Summer Chiasson Grade 7 GREC

3 – Asher Roham Loughborough

1-Jaela, 12 gr. 7, Granite Ridge Education Centre

2-Ava Rolfe, 9, gr. 4, Prince Charles PS

3-Brycen Byers, 12, gr. 7, Granite Ridge

4-Emett Shire, gr. 1 Loughborough PS

5- Riley Ruff, 11, gr, 6, St. Patrick's

6-August Andrews, 11, gr. 6, GREC

7-Brianna Comeau, 12, gr. 7, GREC

8-Kylie Coombs, gr. 7/8, North Addington Education Centre

9-Lilianna, 10, gr. 5, NAEC

10-Abby, 10, gr. 5, NAEC

1-Pheobe, gr. 3, Prince Charles PS

2-Leah Rumbolt, 11, gr. 6, Loughborough PS

3-Chelsea Hunter, 9, gr. 4

4-Tomas bailey, gr. 2, Loughborough PS

5-Cody Lyon, gr. 5, Louborough PS

6-Destiny, gr. 7/8, NAEC

7-Brice, 4, SK, NAEC

8-Andseron Dillon, 8, gr. 3, Louborough PS

9-Hayden Heska, gr. 2, , Louborough PS