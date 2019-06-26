Jun 26, 2019

Harrowsmith Centennial Park, July 1

10am Canada Day Parade (Starts at Harowmsith Public School and ends at Centennial Park)

11:00 am Opening Ceremonies, Park Sign and Dog Park Bench Dedication, Decorated Bicycle Awards

11:00 am - 5:30 pm Canteen & Concesions

11:30 am. - 5:30 pm Free Family Fun - Come early to sign up for the following events: Nail Driving Contest, Log Sawing Contest, Horse Shoe Tournament, Children’s Scavenger Hunt, Water Fun with the Fire Dept. (Remember your swimsuits!)

11:30 am.- 5:30 pm. lnflatables: Obstacle Course, Air Castle, Rock Climbing wall, Bounoer Balls, Double Slide, Jousting inflatable.

11:30 am - 5:30 pm New “Giant DIY Family Games” Including Giant Checkers, Jenga, Yahtzee, Ring Toss and Bean Bag Toss

11:30 am - 5:30 pm New and Returning Vendors: Local Crafts Clothes, Jewelry and Treats!

11:30 am - 5:30 pm Wolf Creek Carving Demonstrations - Tickets to win carvings at Ticket Table

11:30 am - 4:00 pm VCA Train Rides $1.00

11:30 am - 3:30 pm Ice Stock Demo and games - Come try this new spor

11:30 am -2:30 pm Balloon Twisting

11:30 am - 2:30 pm Drama Queen Face Painting

11:30 am - 2:30 pm Northern Giants Strongest Man Competition to support Sick Kids Charity. Competition includes: Bus drag, Caber Toss, Fire Hydrant Press, Grip Strength Medley.

11:30 am-Dusk Entertainment: Bring your lawn chairs & enjoy local entertainment with: Three Amigos Featuring Dieter Boehme, Performances by Inspiring Minds Music, Judy & Me, Bob Burtch and Wayne & Mary Abrams and Swift Kick just before the fireworks finale.

Dusk Fireworks Finale!!

A detailed schedule of events and locations will be posted in local businesses and programs handed out at the park. This event is hosted by the Harrowsmith Social and Athletic Club and sponsored by Local Businesses, members of the Community, South Frontenac Township, Community Organizations and the Government of Canada

Bedford

July 1, CANADA DAY BREAKFAST Free Pancake Breakfast on July 1st from 8-11am at the Glendower Hall, 1381 Westport Road. Jessica Wedden and Jon McClurg will be entertaining us with their beautiful music and our Historical Room will be on display.

Buck Lake

June 29, BOATILLA, Hidden Valley Campground, Perth

Road Village; in support of Easter Seals’ Send a Kid to Camp

Campaign or children and youth with physical disabilities!

Begins at 1 p.m.; boat tours of the lake; complimentary community BBQ; live entertainment. Camp Merrywood and Camp Woodeden. For more information or to donate, visit http://www.easterseals.org/buck-lake-boatilla/.

Sharbot Lake, Oso Beach, July 1

The Canada Day Parade route has changed! Starting at the Central Frontenac Township office, 1084 Elizabeth St, proceeding east, turn left at Garrett St., left at Elizabeth St. right at Matthew St., right at Thompson back to the start

7 am-10am Pancake Breakfast Wagner Road Fire Hall

9:00 Vendors Village, Oso Beach. Kirk Chabot 1-613-200-9878

9:30 Canada Day run/Walk - 9:30 am registration 10 am start From bottom of Mathew ST on the K&P Trail. 2km or 5km walk or run. Cost $10/person or $20/family. Each participant gets a pair of Canadian socks. Lynette Whan 613-279-2366 evenings

Noon -7pm Canteen sponsored by the Sharbot Lake Lions, Masonic Lodge & District 3 Rec Committee

Noon Strawberry Social sponsored by Sharbot Lake 39ers

Noon Parade. Entries from all 4 districts are encouraged. Staging area in front of Central Frontenac Township office. Parade marshal Dave Hansen 613-375-6318

2:00 pm Opening Ceremonies: Emcee Terry Randal, Town Cyre Paddy O’Connor, Karate Demonstration; Kids Games; Bouncy Castle; Face Painting; Childrens Crafts; Native Story Telling

2:30 Duct Tape Boat Race; Adult Games; Jenga Challenge $5 for team of two

3:00 Entertainment: Karaoke, Open Mike; 5:00 Old Habits; 6:00 The Greatest of Ease; 7:00 Jessica Wedden & John McLurg; 8:00 The Rob Donaldson Band

Dusk Fireworks on the Beach

Denbigh

June 30 at Heritage Park, hosted by Denbigh Recreation. Beginning at 5pm, there will be games for the kids, and a horseshoe pit so you can play a game with your neighbours. Canteen opens at 6pm, serving up hamburgers, sausages, hotdogs, drinks, and chips. Come and enjoy our talented local musicians on the stage from 6 to 8pm. Around 7pm the flag will be raised, with festive cupcakes to enjoy. Be sure to dress in red & white, it could win you $25!! The fireworks show will kickoff at dusk.

Sunbury, Gerald Ball Memorial Park, July 1. 3364 Moreland Dixon Rd.

12:30 Red & White Parade Dress up yourself, your kids, dog, horse, tractor, hay wagon, antique car and your grandparents. Make a Red & White Parade to celebrate Canada’s 152nd Birthday. Gather at

12:30 at the Storrington Centre (Sunbury). Parade leaves at 1:00 sharp. Road Closure 1:00 -1:30 Battersea Road will be closed from the Storrington Centre to Moreland-Dixon Road to Gerald Ball Memorial Park.

2:00 Opening Ceremonies Walter Freeman will pipe in the day’s celebrations at Taya Williams will lead singing of “O Canada” in both official languages. Mayor Ron Vandewal will address the gathering to officially kick off the party at 2:30

1:30 Soccer A demonstration soccer tournament with young players from the Storrington Minor Soccer Assoc. www.storringtonminorsoccer.ca

2:00 to 4:00 Face Painting—It’s Fun!

2:00 Horseshoe Tournament. Registration is at 1:45, play begins at 2:00

9:45 Fireworks!!! It’s Canada’s 152nd Birthday Party

3 PM to 5.30 ish. Music For All Ages! “Jeff Code & Silver Wings” will be playing classic country and rockabilly

Visit the canteen for hamburgers, hotdogs, Beef on a Bun & cold drinks. No debit machines in site. Be sure to bring cash.

Free Milk While supplies last, the Frontenac County Dairy Farmers Association will distribute free milk to youngsters at the canteen.

Monday Night Euchre Club will provide Birthday Cake. Be sure to ask for your piece.

NOT SO AMATEUR AMATEURS from Inverary will be making popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones for young and old. These talented people will be doing the face-painting too.

Kennebec Lake

June 29 Canada Day Boat Parade 11:00am, 2 groups will start from either the East Basin at rock island or them West Basin at the Salmon River and will meet at the bridge. BBQ to follow at Kennedy beach starting at 12:30 PM 128436 Hwy. 7. Bring a lawnchair. Youth games, swimming. Rain date June 30

Maberly

June 29, PIE IN THE SKY 8am-Noon at Maberly Fairgrounds. Come early for best selection of pies. Solar telescope with Fred Barrett. Country market as well. Hot coffee. Free admission, donations are welcome. Proceeds go toward the Maberly Fair.

Ompah

June 29, COLD PLATE dinner. A cold plate dinner will be served at the Ompah Community Centre from 5-7pm. $12, child 7-12: $5, child under 7 free. June 29, Canada Day Fireworks. 10:00 pm Rain date is June 30th. At the marina at dark.

Snow Road

June 29 Canada Day Breakfast , 8:00 am, Snow Road Snowmobile Clubhouse. Breakfast, bake sale and yard sale. 8-11am at the Clubhouse. Yardsale 8-2pm. To donate Items for Bake Sale or Yard Sale, please contact Ruth Wark 613-278-0477 June 29, Strawb erry Social, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm, Snow Road Hall. Fresh strawberries, cake, ice cream & beverage $5 pp (an additional $2.50 if you can’t resist a second helping).

Sydenham - July 1st at the Point

11am – 5:00pm FACE PAINTING, COOKIE DECORATING & COLOURING AREA

Noon PONY RIDES, MODIFIED PETTING ZOO; ANTIQUE CARS at Point Entrance – Weather permitting

Noon – 5:00pm CANADA DAY FOOD COURT SWEET DESSERTS” BAKE TABLE, Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Legion; PEROGIES BY BARB, Barb McLaren; POPCORN & COTTON CANDY, BURGERS, HOTDOGS & CANTEEN SALES, Sydenham Minor Baseball Association

1pm Parade starts at the Fire Hall

1:45 Opening Ceremonies at the Point

2pm O Canada cake cutting

2:00 – 4:00pm CHILDREN’S GAMES At Ball Diamond; WATERSLIDE FUN At the Tennis Courts, Loughborough Fire Department

3:00 – 5:00pm AIR CASTLES sponsored by Boys & Girls Club

3:00 – 5:00 pm MUSIC IN THE PARK “Open Mic”; “Friends from SHS” & Joe Saunders;

7:00PM RED ROSE EXPRESS; 8:30PM – JACK & THE GANG

4:00pm SYDENHAM LION’S CLUB Single Grand Prize $2,500, $10.00 per Ticket Only 1,000 Printed. DRAW at

Dusk FIREWORKS, Freewill Donations Accepted.