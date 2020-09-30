Ontario Provincial Police | Sep 30, 2020

The Lennox & Addington (L&A) County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now laid charges in connection with an intentional collision on Highway 41 in Addington Highlands Township on September 27, 2020 around 1:00 a.m.

A red Dodge Charger was northbound when it struck the rear of another vehicle about one kilometre south of Highway 7, causing that vehicle to collide with a house adjacent to Highway 41. Minor injuries were sustained in these collisions.

The driver of the Charger stole a black Hummer and fled the scene. The driver then collided with a police cruiser. Police were able to stop the vehicle on Store Street in Actinolite near Tweed and one person was arrested. A cruiser was damaged and one officer suffered minor injuries.

L&A County OPP have charged John Matthew MCAREE, age 33, of Amherstview with:

· Attempt to Murder

· Theft of a Motor Vehicle

· Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

· Flight from Police

· Assault with a Weapon; and

· Operation while impaired - alcohol an drugs

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on September 30, 2020.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witness or have any information on this incident to please contact the L&A County Detachment at 613-354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may report online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.