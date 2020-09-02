Jeff Green | Sep 02, 2020

Ten days ago, the bar and meeting room (bottom floor) of the Sydenham Legion, opened up for members only, after being closed since mid-March. Rentals in the hall upstairs are set to restart soon (see page 7).

Up in Sharbot Lake, the Legion also delayed its reopening plans when the local region went into Stage 3 of economic recovery, in late July, and it is planning to reopen on September 18.

Like many local Legions across the country, both Sydenham (branch 486) and Sharbot Lake (branch 425) are facing financial stress due to the closures.

“Some have been very fortunate, Sydenham happens to be one of them,” said Dan Eustache of Sydenham branch. “We had a good cash reserve to help us out. We had to lay our staff off while we were closed. Now they are back, but we had to cover our heat and hydro costs while we were closed.”

Eustache explained that the Legion usually operates on a break-even basis, and money raised through pull tickets at the bar is used to fund community programs while money raised through the annual poppy campaign all goes to the health needs of veterans.

“The poppy money can’t be used for anything but its stated purpose, but we did get permission to use some of the pull tickets to help out with operating costs, and that has helped,” he said.

It appeared that Legions would be able to access some of the funds the Province of Ontario has set aside for organisations that serve seniors, would be available to Legions, but that has not been the case.

“A lot of Legions are suffering right now, and will be needing help just to survive, so provincial money would have been helpful to them.”

Starting this month, the upper level of the Legion, the Legion Hall, will be available to rent for community events, including weddings and memorial services, under COVID-19 restrictions, including an upper limit of 50 people (not including Legion staff), social distancing at all times and mandatory masks.

“We have been hearing from people who are hoping to hold some events in September and October, and we have had ongoing conversations with KFL&A Public Health about what we can and cannot offer and how to operate. We are now ready to start booking the hall again,” he said.

Food will be able to be served in the hall, but it will need to be plated and served as in a restaurant or prepared in take-out or grab and go fashion. Buffet style service is out.

“We are excited to be able to bring back the public space that the Legion offers in Sydenham, and to be welcoming back our members,” said Eustache.

The restriction of the lower area to Legion members is staying in place for the time being, and people can join the Legion in person or online at any time. Eustache said that it will be at least late October before any change to that restriction is lifted, once the impact of school reopenings on COVID-19 infection rates is known. In the meantime, darts, pool and other recreational activities have been approved by Public Health. Patrons need to be masked when walking around the Legion or going for drinks at the bar, those playing darts or pool will need to wear a mask while playing.

In Sharbot Lake, the Legion Hall is reopening to the public on September 18, an event that will be marked by the return of Friday dinners to the Legion Hall, one of the most popular and enduring of the weekly traditions for the Sharbot Lake Legion throughout the fall, winter and spring months.

“We are ok,” said branch President June Crawford of the finances of the branch, “it will be great to be open again and to be able to get some revenue flowing back in, and provide a meeting place for our members and the public.”

The protocols surrounding the Friday dinners will be much the same as in restaurants. The capacity of the hall will be limited in order to accommodate distancing but Crawford said that they will be accepting walk-in traffic at the first dinner on September 18, which is a Roast Beef Dinner.

“We are also considering offering take-out, if the demand is there,” she said.