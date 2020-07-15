Jul 15, 2020

On July 11, 2020 shortly before 9:00 p.m. officers from Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as Central

Frontenac Fire and Frontenac Paramedics responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on Long Lake Road near Opeongo Point Lane in Central Frontenac.

The investigation has revealed that the vehicle left the road and struck a rock cut. The driver and lone occupant, Blake YOUNG, age 21 from Parham Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) were at the scene.

17 year old facing charges

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged a young person in an incident involving a firearm at a home in Central Frontenac.

Officers were called to a home north of Parham shortly after noon on July 12, 2020 after it was reported that individuals had been threatened and a firearm had been used. There were no injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year old male from Central Frontenac Township, Ontario was located at a residence in the area. He was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Assault-Spousal, Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm-Spousal, Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Careless use of a firearm, Careless storage of a firearm.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on July 15, 2020.

Vehicle left scene after hitting pedestrian

On Sunday July 12, 2020 shortly after 7:30 p.m. officers from Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle on Holmes Road near Old Boy Road in Inverary Ontario.

The 59 year old pedestrian was walking on Holmes Road when he was struck by the driver side mirror of the vehicle and the driver did not stop. The pedestrian received minor injuries.

The OPP is requesting assistance from the public to locate the vehicle that is described as a: 2016 Black Dodge pick-up with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

Impaired driver arrested and charged

On Sunday July 5, 2020 shortly before 1:00 a.m. Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint about a person not wearing a helmet while driving an off road vehicle in the area of Coleman Lane and South Shore Drive in North Frontenac.

An officer located the off road vehicle on Coleman Lane and as a result of the investigation, Matthew TUSTIN, a 23 year old from Whitby Ontario, was charged with impaired driving and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while operating a vehicle.

The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date to answer to the charge.

Prohibited driver arrested and charged

On July 7, 2020 shortly before 1 a.m. Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Paul Boulevard in Kingston Ontario.

The officer spoke to the driver who was uninjured and as a result of the investigation, Joshua TUCKER-LAUZON, a 21 year old from Niagara Falls, was charged with the following offences:

Drive while suspended - 53(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Use plate not authorized - 12(1)(d) HTA

Fail to report accident - 199(1) HTA

Fail to comply with release order - 145(5)(a) Criminal Code (CC) three counts

Operate vehicle when prohibited - 320.18(1)(a) CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is currently in custody.